



Chris Eubank Jr has apologised to Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn after his extraordinary rant where he labelled both promoters “scumbags.” The 35-year-old stole the show on Wednesday during the press conference for Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol fight in Saudi Arabia, where Eubank Jr will fight on the undercard against Kamil Szeremeta. It will be the second generation star’s first bout since signing a new deal with Ben Shalom’s BOXXER. And when asked as to why he’s chosen to align himself with Shalom, his response left the room, let alone Warren, stunned.

“Why BOXXER? Because every other promoter out here is a scumbag,” he said. “We have Frank Warren behind me, he has been lying and cheating his way through boxing for the last few decades. “He sued me for a couple of hundred thousand a few years ago so obviously I’d never go with him. Scumbag.” A clearly exasperated Warren, 72, shouted back: “Speak up, I can’t hear you.” But Eubank Jr took little notice, and then took aim at his former promoter as well as Hearn. “Kalle Sauerland, (Wasserman Boxing) kept me in a terrible contract for several years. Scumbag. Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith tried everything they could to make this Conor Benn fight despite knowing he was on steroids.”

Warren again tried to intervene, as the former European and British middleweight title holder added: “So yes – scumbags. The only one who isn’t is Turki Alalshikh. This is a man who isn’t trying to take money for fighters, and use lawyers and accountants in slave contracts.” His beef was Warren appears to stem back to the Queensberry Promotions chief previously suing him for breach of a contract. And the promoter later took to talkSPORT to furiously vow further legal action against Eubank Jr. “Regarding what he’s just said, just so you know, I’m gonna keep it short and sweet. He’s gonna get sued again for the comments that he’s made publicly. He will be sued and he will have a problem over that and anybody else who says it, they can get in that queue.”

But hours after his brutal outburst, Eubank Jr retracted his words, issuing a statement that read: “Following today’s press conference for the historic Riyadh Season on October 12th, I would like to retract my inaccurate statements and offer my apologies to Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland. I now wish to focus purely on boxing and preparing for a huge fight in Riyadh next month.” Warren appeared to agree to the truce, responding with his own statement. “I accept Chris’ apology and retraction. I too have said things before and apologise to him also if any criticism of him has upset him in the past,” he said. “I look forward to seeing him compete on this huge Riyadh Season card. We look ahead to some potentially massive bouts in the future.” Hearn however, is yet to respond to the comments. Relations remain sour between Eubank Jr and the 45-year-old following the collapsed bout with Conor Benn in October 2022, with Hearn initially pushing to get the contest on despite being aware his boxer had failed a doping test.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!