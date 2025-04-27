



Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn were reunited in hospital just hours after their intense grudge match. Eubank Jr had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, while Benn had stayed behind to speak to the media. However, Benn later joined Eubank Jr in hospital, where they were placed just two beds apart. It is unclear whether the two fighters exchanged words, but their fathers, Chris Sr and Nigel, were understood to have had a conversation. Earlier, Chris Eubank Sr had made a surprise appearance at the fight, despite his public disagreement with his son in the lead-up to the bout. In fact, Eubank Sr had previously called his son “a disgrace” after he slapped Benn with an egg during a face-off in February. However, the father-son duo arrived at the stadium together and walked to the ring side by side. Eubank Jr went on to win the fight by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 116-112.

When the scores were announced, Eubank Jr fell to his knees in celebration, while a devastated Benn was comforted by his father. Despite his loss, Benn was gracious in defeat, acknowledging the significance of Eubank Sr’s presence. “I looked at Chris Sr, I grabbed him by the neck and I said, ‘Mate, I’m so happy that you’re here’,” the 28-year-old said. “Because aside from everything else, all the noise, the promotion and the fight, your relationship with your dad never goes, that’s always there, it’s long-standing. If this has brought those two together, then it’s worth its weight in gold.” Eubank Jr, who is set to remain in hospital until Monday, commented about his father’s presence ringside: “He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did – and we did it again. I’m happy to have this man with me.

“I’ve upheld the family name, like we said we were going to, so it’s onwards and upwards. The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit – and that’s what we both showed tonight.” Benn, looking ahead to a likely rematch as early as September, conceded: “It’s a hard one to swallow. I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better. “I want the rematch, I want my revenge. I think inactivity played a big part. I think it took me back. I had Eubank hurt multiple times but I couldn’t get the finish and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.”





