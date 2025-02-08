Before this victory, the Swedish sensation suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua, marking his first loss in the ring since his setback against AJ’s rival, Tyson Fury. So, here’s all you need to know about tonight’s bouts…

‘Del Boy’, boasting a professional record of 35-13, enters tonight’s heavyweight clash on the back of an impressive victory over Joe Joyce in July. The stakes are even higher as the match has been declared an official eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight title. His adversary tonight, Wallin, comes into the face-off following a crushing knockout win over Onoriode Ehwarieme.

When will Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin start in the UK?

Tonight’s event is set to take place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. The main undercard is expected to commence around 6:30pm UK time (1:30pm ET, 12:30pm CT, 10:30am PT). In the headline event, Otto Wallin is slated to enter the ring first at approximately 10pm UK time (5pm ET, 4pm CT, 2pm PT). The two stars are then due to touch gloves just after 10pm before the initial bell rings. The fight should not start later than this but could be moved forward if the undercard bouts finish earlier than anticipated.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin on TV and live stream

For fans watching in the UK will be able to watch all of the action live on TNT Sports 1. For those on the go and unable to watch the event on TV, all of the fights will be streamed live on Discovery+.

Full fight card and undercard

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin

Masood Abdulah vs Zak Miller

Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillan

Nathan Heaney vs Sofiane Khati

Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkov

Walter Fury vs Joe Hardy

Joe Cooper vs Artjom Spatar

Lewis Williams vs Cristian Uwaka

Quotes corner

Derek Chisora: “I’ve had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves. So [it was only] right I had one last dance up north. Come February 8th I’m going to be bringing war to Wallin, be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout.”

Otto Wallin: “I think this is a great fight at the right time for me. I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, and I know I’m walking into the Lion’s Den. But I will be ready for it and ready to get the victory!”