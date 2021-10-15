Chinwetalu Agu: How I was treated in detention

Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has spoken on how he was treated while in custody at the Nigerian Army headquarters, Enugu, and the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.

The actor, who was arrested by soldiers after he was spotted wearing a Biafran outfit, said security operatives treated him with respect in detention.

Soldiers had picked him up in Onitsha, Anambra State, and released him after the intervention of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) but he was rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and flown to Abuja for further investigation and interrogation.

Again, after the intervention of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), the Department of State Services released Chinwetalu Agu after searching his phone and found nothing incriminating.

During a welcome back event organised by the AGN members, Chinwetalu said, “It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things.

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu.”