Chinwetalu Agu: How I was treated in detention
Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has spoken on how he was treated while in custody at the Nigerian Army headquarters, Enugu, and the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.
The actor, who was arrested by soldiers after he was spotted wearing a Biafran outfit, said security operatives treated him with respect in detention.
Soldiers had picked him up in Onitsha, Anambra State, and released him after the intervention of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) but he was rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and flown to Abuja for further investigation and interrogation.
Again, after the intervention of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), the Department of State Services released Chinwetalu Agu after searching his phone and found nothing incriminating.
During a welcome back event organised by the AGN members, Chinwetalu said, “It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things.
“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.
“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.
“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu.”
MC Oluomo goes romantic, shares beautiful photos of his wife on her birthday
One of the wives of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya is celebrating her birthday.
Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya added another year today, October 10.
The excited NURTW boss wished his lovely wife a happy birthday on his Facebook page by sharing beautiful photos of her and accompanied it with heart-melting messages.
Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo also showered prayers on her and promised to keep loving her.
He wrote:
‘People meet their soul mates at different places and at different times, but I have been so lucky enough to marry you.
‘You have been too unique and supportive in all spheres. Your supportive nature has contributed to the level of success I have attained today.
”Wishing you a fantastic birthday ever! Your unconditional love gives me the power to move forward in life and in my endeavours.
‘I’ll cherish and adore you always and I pray we celebrate many more of this day together in love, wealth, harmony and sound health moshallah.
‘Happy birthday to you dearest wife. Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya.’
Olu Jacobs appears at his wife’s birthday party days after his “DEATH”
Days after he was rumored dead, popular Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, has made a surprising appearance at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday party.
The internet went agog days ago after one Ufuoma Bernard took to Facebook to share Olu Jacob’s photo and captioned it, “Goodbye”.
However, his wife, Joke debunked the rumors, adding that Olu is alive and well as the reports are not just lies but evil.
Video and photos of the thespian having a good time at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday have emerged. See below:
Go to court, Brymo dares Tuface
Olawale Brymo, Nigeria Singer popularly known as Brymo, has reacted to the N1bn lawsuit threat by Tuface Idibia.
Brymo had earlier alleged that Tuface falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife.
In his response, Tuface demanded an apology from Brymo, saying his failure to do this will lead to legal action.
But Brymo reacted to the suit, insisting on all the allegations he made.
He said a billion naira lawsuit is not enough to make him change his mind.
He wrote “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads. I’ll advice they go on to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonsense”, he wrote.
