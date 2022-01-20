BUSINESS
China’s central bank cuts key lending rates, including one for the first time in nearly 2 years
China’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rates again on Thursday amid concerns about an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
The People’s Bank of China reduced the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%. In December, the PBOC cut the one-year loan prime rate for the first time since April 2020.
The five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5 basis points from 4.65% to 4.6% — it was the first cut since April 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Loan prime rates (LPR) affect the lending rates for corporate and household loans in the country.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, but the five-year rate influences the pricing of home mortgages, according to Reuters. A snap poll by Reuters had showed that most participants expected China to slash both the lending rates on Thursday.
The rate cuts continue the PBOC’s efforts to push down borrowing costs, according to Capital Economics.
“Mortgages will now be slightly cheaper which should help shore up housing demand. The PBOC has already pushed banks to increase the volume of mortgage lending,” Sheana Yue, China economist at the firm, said in a note following the announcement.
“Targeted support for property buyers does appear to be limiting one of the more severe downside risks facing the economy,” Yue added.
However, Nomura’s Chief China Economist Ting Lu said the impact of the LPR cuts “will be quite limited, as these cuts are too small to have a material impact.”
“They are unlikely sufficient to clear up the real bottlenecks, and because rates on existing mortgage loans will not be reset this year,” he wrote.
Nomura expects further cuts to the one-year and five-year LPR as well as the reserve requirement ratio, and a “significant rise in FX purchases to add liquidity and limit [renminbi] appreciation over the next few months.”
Though China was the first major economy to shake off most of its pandemic-driven economic shock, concerns grew last year around the sustainability of growth. They came as a result of muted consumer spending, tighter regulations, a struggling property sector as well as Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid policy.
On Monday, the central bank defied market expectations and lowered borrowing costs of medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020.
The PBOC said it was reducing the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110.33 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans by 10 basis points from 2.95% to 2.85%.
Bruce Pang from China Renaissance noted that the central bank’s cuts to different rates would help both the slumping property market and struggling small businesses.
The varying cuts send a rather strong signal for policy direction, he said. They reflect how the central bank is responding more quickly with efforts to lower financing costs, ease pressure on the property market and spur consumption and investment.
The Chinese economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 as steadily growing industrial production offset a drop in retail sales. Still, that figure fell short of economists’ expectations for an 8.4% growth.
BUSINESS
MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications yet to pay S546m for 5G Spectrum, says NCC
MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications, winners of the two slots of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) technology are yet to pay the $273 million each for the slots, The Nation learnt yesterday.
It is one month after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications as winners of the bids at the 11th round on December 13, 2021.
The NCC declared at the weekend that both companies risked forfeiture of the $7.5 million they each paid as deposits for the auction as contained in the Information Memorandum (IM) on the matter.
“MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications, both know the consequences of not meeting the February 24, 2022 deadline set for the payment of the $273 million.
“It is clearly stated in the Information Memorandum. It is a legal document that is binding on all the entities involved in the deal,” a statement in Abuja by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said.
Speaking with our correspondent, Adinde said the winners have not paid the $273 million each, adding that they have up till February 24 to do so or risk forfeiture of the $7.5 million they each deposited for the 5G Spectrum.
The spokesman said without the full payment of the $273 million each, the 5G technology cannot be deployed.
He explained that in the case of Mafab Communications, even if it meets the February 24 deadline, it would still apply to get the operational licence to provide services.
BUSINESS
Investors riding the NFT craze are facing billions in taxes
It’s one of the hottest corners of crypto – and now the U.S. government wants its share of the profits.
Investors and creators of nonfungible tokens – a market that has ballooned to $44 billion, Chainalysis data show, and attracted fans from Justin Bieber to Melania Trump – face billions of dollars in taxes and rates as high as 37%, according to tax experts. Internal Revenue Service officials who deal with tax evaders say they are gearing up for a crackdown.
NFTs gained attention as representations of digital art and are expected to be a key part of the so-called metaverse that tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg say is the future of the Internet. The tokens are digital certificates of authenticity and can’t be replicated, which potentially increases their value.
Token sales skyrocketed last year, with NFTs such as CryptoPunk #3100 — which features an alien sporting a headband — selling for $7.7 million after an initial price of $2,000 in mid-2017. “Everydays: the First 5000 Days” from digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, sold for an eye-popping $69.3 million.
Like so much in the crypto universe, it’s hard to compare tokens to more traditional investments and regulators including those at the IRS are grappling over how to police them.
When a creator sells an NFT on a platform like OpenSea or Rarible, most tax experts agree that the profits should be considered ordinary income and be subject to a rate as high as 37%. Investors who buy the tokens owe capital-gains taxes if they used another cryptocurrency for the purchase, and when they sell it.
Beyond that, the rules are murky. There are questions about whether tokens should be taxed like art “collectibles,” which comes with a long-term capital-gains rate of up to 28%. That’s compared to 20% for most cryptocurrencies and stocks. The infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last year will make it harder for people to hide digital assets, but the Treasury Department has not said whether that includes NFTs.
It’s hard to calculate exactly how much tax is owed, but experts such as Arthur Teller, chief operating officer at TokenTax, estimate the total NFT tax bill could run into the billions. Some people aren’t aware they owe taxes quarterly and may already face penalties for just filing an annual return, said TokenTax’s co-founder, Zac McClure. Other people likely don’t know there are any reporting requirements, said Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.
Tax Evasion
With so much money at stake, the IRS will likely be forced to clarify the rules, but it may begin auditing people first, said Michael Desmond, the former chief counsel at the IRS who is now a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
IRS investigators are preparing for a possible surge in cases as soon as this year.
“We subsequently will probably see an influx of potential NFT type tax evasion, or other crypto-asset tax evasion cases coming through” said Jarod Koopman, acting executive director of cyber and forensic services at the IRS’s criminal investigation division.
Meantime, NFT aficionados should brace for a lot more paperwork.
“It’s an absolute nightmare,” said Adam Hollander, an NFT investor and creator of the “Hungry Wolves” collection, adding that he has spent 50 hours combing through months of transactions. “There are people who aren’t going to be willing to do what I’m doing.”
BUSINESS
Google expands London property empire with $1 billion office purchase
Google has bought a colorful office space in London for $1 billion while it waits for building work on its heavily-delayed U.K. headquarters to be completed.
The internet giant announced Friday that it has acquired all of the Central St. Giles building, where it already occupies a number of floors, in London’s West End.
“Our investment in this striking Renzo Piano-designed development represents our continued confidence in the office as a place for in-person collaboration and connection,” said Ronan Harris, vice president and managing director of Google U.K. and Ireland, in a blogpost.
Google plans to refurbish the office over the next few years, Harris said, adding that there will be collaboration spaces, team pods, and covered outdoor working spaces.
The Mountain View-headquartered firm employs 6,400 staff in the U.K. and the company has pledged to create enough U.K. office space for 10,000 in the coming years. Its main hub is in the recently gentrified King’s Cross neighborhood on the northern fringe of the city center, where it has snapped up several offices.
However, its new U.K. headquarters, which sits on a plot behind King’s Cross train station, is still under construction. The 11-storey “groundscraper” has been designed by the prestigious Heatherwick Studios and Bjarke Ingels Group. The plans show a 25-meter swimming pool, a 200-meter rooftop running trail, and a large sports hall with views over London. It will accommodate up to 4,000 Googlers when it’s completed.
Google’s new London headquarters.
Google’s new London headquarters.
Google
However, the development is running several years behind schedule. Google was initially hoping to be in the building by 2016, but a series of setbacks have pushed the move-in date back several years. The initial £1 billion ($1.2 billion) plans drawn up by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris were reportedly scrapped by Google cofounder Larry Page for being “too boring.”
A source familiar with the build, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the project, told CNBC last April that Google is aiming to be in by 2023/2024, marking a delay of almost a decade.
Other Google buildings in the King’s Cross neighborhood are at various stages of completion. Google eventually expects to employ around 7,000 people in the area.
Latest News
- Nigeria Labour Congress to shut down economy from February 1 over petrol price hike
- Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to rebound after sell-off
- China’s central bank cuts key lending rates, including one for the first time in nearly 2 years
- Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election
- Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 things you can use a condom for outside of sex
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Man Utd to help Paul Pogba secure dream free transfer to Real Madrid this summer
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate proposes bill to bar landlords from collecting annual rent
-
SPORTS2 days ago
AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
-
SPORTS2 days ago
AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian travellers face hitches as airlines suspend US flights over 5G rollout
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Governors to engage labour leaders amid plot to jerk up fuel price