Chimamanda Adichie’s letter fiction inspired by Peter Obi loss – Bayo Onanuga

One of the chief spokespersons for the Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has urged Joe Biden, the president of the United States of America, to disregard the recent letter by Nigerian born international writer, Chimamanda Adichie.

Onanuga’s reaction, which is contained in a post via his Twitter handle on Friday, is coming on the heels of a letter by Adichie to Biden urging him not to congratulate Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Adichie alleged in her letter that the election was marred by irregularities and the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to follow its stipulated guidelines for the presidential election.

She went on to warn that it would “tarnish America’s self-proclaimed commitment to democracy and give the sheen of legitimacy to an illegitimate process”, if Biden recognizes Tinubu’s presidency.

However, Onanuga said Adichie’s letter, which he described as fiction, was inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

He wrote, “Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”