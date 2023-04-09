Chilli swoons over ‘amazing’ romance with Mathew Lawrence

Chilli gushed over her “amazing” romance with Matthew Lawrence at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon this week.

“It’s real and there is nothing fake about it,” the TLC singer, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, told Page Six at the event. “I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are.

“I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that.”

The “No Scrubs” singer added that she was never someone who needed to be in a relationship.

“He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different,” she swooned.

However, Chilli declined to say whether a marriage was in the cards for the pair.

“We’re still in the beginning stages so we’ll see,” she said with a laugh.

The “Waterfalls” singer, 52, confirmed she was dating the “Boy Meets World” alum, 43, in January after they were first spotted together last summer.

It’s unclear when they first got together but the relationship was already serious late last year with them spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with the Grammy winner’s family.

Lawrence previously told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had been friends for years before romance blossomed when they happened to be on the same flight.

“Really it was [this] flight [we were on together] talking, and then afterwards saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Let’s keep in contact,’” he recalled.

And the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star seems equally smitten calling the relationship “really, really special.”

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he added. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before.”

Lawrence was previously married to “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke.

Burke, 38, filed to end the former couple’s marriage in February 2022, nearly three years after they tied the knot.

The exes did not have any children together.

She seemingly dissed her ex’s new relationship when she reacted to Lawrence moving on with Chilli in January, writing on her Instagram Story, “That was fast…”