Chilli posts ‘perfect timing’ amid Matthew Lawrence romance

Chilli is grateful for “perfect timing” after confirming her romance with Matthew Lawrence.

“God has perfect timing,” read a quote posted to the TLC member’s Instagram feed on New Year’s Eve. “Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.”

Alongside the post, Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, wrote, “Won’t HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️.”

The “Waterfalls” singer, 51, confirmed her relationship with the “Boy Meets World” alum, 42, Tuesday after they first sparked dating speculation last summer.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” her rep, Christal Jordan, told Page Six. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Jordan also told TMZ that the duo turned their longtime friendship into a romance just before Thanksgiving, which they spent together. They also celebrated Christmas together in Atlanta, where Lawrence met the “No Scrubs” performer’s family.

The stars went Instagram-official on New Year’s Eve, with Chilli posting a video of them dancing to A-ha’s “Take on Me” while wearing matching onesies.

The Grammy winner and the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor gave fans major ’90s nostalgia when they were photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August 2022, but her rep dismissed any hint of romance, explaining at the time that TLC had a performance and the two decided to meet up for a day of fun with other friends.

At the time, Lawrence was going through a divorce from Cheryl Burke, who filed to dissolve their union in February 2022. The former couple finalized their split in September.

Burke, 38, appeared to shade her ex-husband Tuesday for moving on already.

“That was fast…” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum wrote atop a black screen on her Instagram Story.