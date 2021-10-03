Chief Rotimi William’s son, Ladi, dies of COVID-19

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams is dead.

Ladi, first son of the late legal luminary, Fredrick Rotimi-Williams, died of coronavirus in the early hours of Sunday.

He was 74.

The legal luminary was fully (doubly) vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

His son, Kunle, announced the death in a post on his Facebook page.

“My father passed away this morning from COVID despite being double vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca,” Kunle said.

Also confirming the death, his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, said: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”

Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995.

Ladi and his father (late Fredrick Rotimi) were the first father and son to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

A former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Chidi Odinkalu recalled his first meeting with the deceased.

“I recall the 1st time I met Ladi Rotimi-Williams: he was a #newly_minted #SAN, leading the late Hamed Kusamotu on behalf of Col. Halilu Akilu at the Ikeja High Court in the case that became known as Fawehinmi v. Akilu. It was 1987. He did #CourseCorrect. #RIP” Odinkalu said in a post on social media.