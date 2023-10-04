The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has ordered immediate investigation into the complaints of poor feeding and poor welfare by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the frontlines in the Northeast region of the country.

The order was sequel to the SaharaReporters’ exclusive story on the lamentation of soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the frontline in the Northeast region of Nigeria, on their poor feeding and other welfare challenges.

SaharaReporters on Monday reported that some soldiers of 154 Taskforce Battalion of the Nigerian Army deployed to fight terrorists in the Northeast region lamented that despite an increment of money earmarked for their feeding allowance, they are being fed with poorly cooked rice.

One of the affected soldiers had told SaharaReporters that the Battalion in Ngamdu under the command of Lt. Col. A. A. Buba gave them only bread and tea for breakfast on Mondays and Thursdays, rice for dinners, white rice and stew for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays “but concussion rice for the remaining week days.”

The soldiers shared several photographs showing the abysmal food they were served in their base, even as they lamented the non-payment of their allowances.

Reacting to the reports, the COAS in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, ordered that investigation be carried immediately on the soldiers’ claim, noting that the welfare of troops under his leadership takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a recent claim of poor feeding of troops at the frontline in the North East Theatre of operations.

“It is crucial to point out to the general public that the welfare of troops under the present leadership of the NA takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations as it is one of the vital pillars of the COAS Command Philosophy which is to provide “Sound Administration” in order to ensure a highly motivated force.

“The NA therefore takes these allegations very seriously and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has directed immediate investigation into the complaints to ascertain its veracity and unravel the circumstances.

“The NA wishes to assure the public and all NA personnel that a thorough investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of these claims.

“The NA has always prioritized the welfare of troops, including their nutrition. There is a comprehensive system in place to ensure that troops receive adequate and balanced meals, especially those serving at the frontline and the meals are prepared under strict quality control measures.

“We however acknowledge that there may be isolated incidents where lapses occur, and we are determined to squarely address them. An internal investigation has already been initiated to ascertain the truth behind these allegations. We will thoroughly examine the supply chain, the quality of food provided, and any other factors that may have contributed to this situation.

“The NA is committed to transparency and accountability, and will not condone any form of negligence or misconduct. If any culpability is detected, it will attract appropriate disciplinary action. Immediate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future will be taken.

“We also encourage NA personnel to report any grievances or concerns they may have regarding their feeding arrangements. We have established channels for feedback and will take prompt action to address any legitimate complaints.

“The NA remains resolute in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges. Consequently, we will ensure that our gallant soldiers are provided with the necessary support and care they require to carry out their duties effectively. We are committed to ensuring that our troops are well-fed, motivated, and equipped to defend our nation.”