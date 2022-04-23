NEWS
Chief Imam, others perform funeral prayers on Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi
The Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Mos’ud Ajokidero and other notable Islamic clerics in Oyo and neighboring towns have performed the funeral (Janazah) prayers on the remains of the departed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi
The prayers, which held outside the Aganju forecourt, took place few minutes few minutes before 12 noon.
He is to be taken to Baara, a 5-minute drive from the palace, where Alaafins are lowered.
His popular princes and princesses like Babatunde, Skimeh, Bayo Adeyemi, Taibah Adeyemi-Agaba and others were present.
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has been laid to rest.
Oba Adeyemi was buried in the ancient town of Oyo on Saturday.
His remains were laid to rest within the premises of the palace, barely a day after he was certified dead in a hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.
Adeyemi joined his ancestors on Friday, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.
Earlier, Yusuf Ayoola, the Head of the Oyomesi, had earlier disclosed that the late Alaafin would be buried today.
He said the necessary rites of passage had been performed.
Oyo Chief Imam, others arrive palace for Alaafin’s burial
The Chief Imam Of Oyo State, Masud Ajokidero, has led other members of the Oyo State League of Imams to the Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace for the burial of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.
The remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, would be buried today.
The traditional rites of passage were said to have been completed as of 07:45 am.
One of the officials noted that the Yoruba monarch would be buried according to Islamic rites.
“Iku Baba Yeye is dead. We are even done with the traditional rites. The imams are preparing for his burial already. It’s a painful loss,” the palace official said.
The Head of Oyo Mesi, who is the Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said added, “We have called the Imam. Baba will be buried today around 4pm.”
The top Yoruba monarch died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.
The late Alaafin’s first son, Prince ‘Tunde, and other children received the monarch’s remains at Idi-Igba, Oyo town early Saturday morning.
Adeyemi ruled for 52 years before his demise, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement of the death soon.
The late Alaafin of Oyo was from the Adeyemi branch of the Alowolodu family. He was born on October 15, 1938.
During his late childhood stage, he lived briefly at Iseyin.
Adeyemi III was the son of Oba Adeyemi II, the former Alaafin of Oyo who was deposed and sent into exile in 1954 for having sympathy for the National Council of Nigerian Citizens.
He succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970 and was crowned on January 14, 1971.
FACT-CHECK: Late Alaafin of Oyo’s media aide didn’t author viral message describing Alaafin’s death as “fake news”
Claim: A viral press statement describing the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamide Adeyemi as fake news was purported to have been released by Bode Durojaiye, said to be the Media and Publicity Director of the late monarch.
Verdict: The message is misleading. Findings show the press statement being circulated was created and issued four months ago in December 2021 when it was rumoured that Alaafin had died.
Full Story:
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III died on Friday night at 83, spending 52 years on the throne.
He was said to have passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.
But shortly after the news filtered in, another report emerged, claiming that the palace had debunked the news of his death.
Several platforms, including some mainstream media outlets consequently reported the death of Alaafin as “rumoured” and “fake news,” relying on a statement issued by Bode Durojaiye, said to be the Media and Publicity Director of the monarch.
The statement read: “It has come to the notice of the Office of the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo about a fake report making the wave in the social media, by a disgruntled group of bloggers, about the imaginary death of His Imperial Majesty, IKu Baba Yeye, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, the Alaafin of Oyo.
“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the unfounded report , as the Paramount Ruler is hale and hearty.
”Precisely on Monday and Tuesday this week, Oba Adeyemi, accompanied by some of his wives (Ayabas), children, aides and well wishers was at the Durbar Stadium, Oyo, for physical fitness exercises as usual.
”He has neither fallen sick nor rushed to the hospital for any serious ailment, hence he and his family remain agile and active .
“The general public should not entertain any fear at all, as IKu Baba Yeye is healthy, physically fit and mentally stable.
Verification :
However, checks revealed that the purported statement was issued in December 2021 when it was rumoured that Oba Adeyemi had died.
Conclusion:
The alleged statement making the rounds did not emanate from the palace on Saturday. It was an old press release issued about four months ago.
The palace had indeed confirmed the death in a response to an inquiry by our correspondent.
