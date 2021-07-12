NEWS
Chidinma makes U-turn, says I didn’t kill Super TV CEO
A 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to death has denied killing him.
Her latest confession is coming few weeks after accepting responsibility for his death.
Chidinma had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with the 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the incident.
The undergraduate, in her confessional statement when she was paraded, said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.
Chidinma, in a recent interview with Crime Fighters, said she admitted to killing Ataga at the time because of pressure and the fact that nobody believed her.
The undergraduate also claimed she had met the deceased in a pool of his blood when she returned from where she had gone to get food and drugs for the pair.
“I didn’t involve anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment. Definitely, somebody did that but I don’t know who that person is.
“I don’t know what happened when I left the room to buy food. Because of what I did after by not alerting the police and also withdrawing money from his account, I feel guilty for what happened but I did not kill him.
“I believe someone knew where we were and waited till I left before they entered. Due to pressure and insistence of the security operatives that nobody entered the room apart from the two, I resolved that since no one believed me, let me just take the blame.
“No one is influencing my statements. I have not spoken to anyone since my arrest, not even my relation or anybody close to me
“I just withdrew the money because he had already promised me, it’s not like I had anything to do with his death. I don’t have anything to do with his death,” she said.
FG moves to control media, allocates N4.8bn to monitor WhatsApp, phone calls
A total of N4.8 (4,870,350,000) billion has been allocated to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to monitor WhatsApp messages, phone calls, text messages, among others.
Of the figure, N1.93 billion was earmarked for “WhatsApp Intercept Solution” and N2.93 billion for “Thuraya Interception Solution” – a communications system used for monitoring voice calls or call-related information, SMS, data traffic, among others.
This was contained in the supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly last Wednesday.
The lawmakers had approved and passed a supplementary budget of N982 billion (982,729,695,343) for the 2021 fiscal year, against the N895 billion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari – indicating an increase of about N87 billion.
While N123.3 billion was fixed for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, N895 billion was earmarked for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December, 2021,
Another N45 billion was approved for foreign aid/loans.
This budgetary allocation comes amidst several attempts by the federal government to limit freedom of expression in the country – an act many have described as a means to gag the media.
It comes barely a month after the federal government suspended the operation of Twitter in the country on June 4.
Besides, the National Assembly, particularly lawmakers at the House of Representatives, are in the process of amending several media bills with the aim of “regulating the media.”
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak
For the second time in one month, the National Assembly has been confronted by flood caused by the leakage from the complex roofs.
Areas majorly affected were the central lobby at the White House section of the complex, which adjoins the Senate and House of Representatives chambers, the Senate Press Centre and the frontage of the United Bank of Africa, UBA.
The last time several parts of the complex were flooded with water from the leaking roofs, was Tuesday, June 22 when senators resumed from a week recess.
Like the previous one, many members of staff, journalists and visitors watched helplessly as cleaners from the two companies engaged by the National Assembly, had hectic time in controlling and cleaning the water.
It would be recalled that the leadership of the parliament had in the 2020 budget proposed N37 billion for the renovation of the complex, which generated public outcry, but at the end, the Presidency slashed the budget to N9.2 billion.
The N37 Billion proposal was done through the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, which owns the complex, built about 27 years ago, but no significant renovation had been done around the building due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
The authorities of the FCDA had in a press statement after the last leakage informed the public that the total rehabilitation and upgrading of the National Assembly complex was in the pipeline.
The statement signed by the Head, Public Relations and Information, FCDA, Richard Nduul reads: “The attention of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has been drawn to the recent flooding of the lobby of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof. Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.
“Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Assembly Complex.
“The management of the National Assembly approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the NASS complex to bring it in tune with parliamentary buildings around the world.
“This contract is currently undergoing procurement process in line with the Procurement Act of 2007 and will therefore be awarded as soon as it is concluded in conformity with the requirements of the Act and also considering all other relevant parameters.
“The Authority (FCDA), therefore, assures that when the time comes, this project will be executed meticulously in order to ensure that the nation gets value for the funds that will be expended as this has been the tradition with every other assignment which the Authority has undertaken.”
Sanwo-Olu mourns Sound Sultan
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family and the Nigerian entertainment industry on the passage of a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, who died on Sunday at age 44 and was buried in the United States of America in accordance with Islamic injunctions.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, expressed shock over the death of the singer, saying Fasasi’s demise was painful and a great loss to the deceased family, Nigerian music industry and the country as a whole.
The Governor urged the deceased family, friends, associates, fans and the entertainment practitioners to take the death of Sound Sultan as an act of God.
He said: “Sound Sultan’s death is painful. He was a bundle of talents, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind. His music, artistry and interest in sports were all donated at every point for the development of humanity.”
Sanwo-Olu added that: “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good and fulfilled life, just like the late Olanrewaju Fasasi, who was a celebrated singer, comedian, rapper, songwriter and actor during his lifetime.
“Sound Sultan will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.
“Sound Sultan who was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria, has left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled”.
“I sympathise with Sound Sultan’s widow, children, siblings, family, fans and colleagues. I pray that God will grant the late Olanrewaju Fasasi eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
