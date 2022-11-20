Cheryl Burke exits ‘DWTS’ after 26 seasons as a pro dancer

Cheryl Burke is taking her final bow.

In a heartfelt post shared via Instagram on Sunday, the “Dancing With the Stars” fan-favorite announced she’s exiting the dance competition show as a pro dancer after 26 seasons.

“I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write…Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars,” Burke, 38, began, calling the move “one of the absolute hardest decisions” of her life.

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them.”

Burke made her debut as a pro during Season 2 in 2006, taking home the coveted mirrorball trophy with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey. She won again with former NFL star Emmitt Smith the following season.

The “Burke in the Game” podcast host told fans that while dance will “always be a part” of her life, she’s excited for “the next phase” of her career, which includes a commitment to mental health advocacy and her “new found love” for podcasting.

“I hope that you will tune in to see my farewell dance during tomorrow’s Finale as it is dedicated to all of YOU that have supported me, loved me even if you didn’t know me, & who have been such a huge part of my life, my growth, & my story,” she continued.

“I’m honestly not sure how I’m going to get through it without tears but even with the heartache & emotions, I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform this dance & do so with two of my favorite male pros to dance with, @pashapashkov & @louisvanamstel.”

Burke concluded her post by saying there “aren’t enough words” to express her love and gratitude for her “DWTS” family.

“Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves,” she wrote. “You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most.”

She added,” This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever xx 🤍.”

The news was also announced via the official Instagram and Twitter accounts for “DWTS.”

“After 26 seasons in the #DWTS family, tomorrow, @cherylburke will take the stage for her farewell performance,” a statement read. “You are an absolute icon and we thank you for so many years of creativity and entertainment! ❤️ We will miss you so much.”