Chelsea’s ex-striker, Diego Costa to undergo medical, gets deal with Wolves
Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, will undergo his medical tests with Premier League club Wolves on Tuesday.
Costa, who is a free agent, will sign a deal with Wolves after agreeing on a one-year deal with Bruno Lage’s side.
This was disclosed by respected football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, in a tweet via his Twitter handle.
According to Romano, the Wolves are in need of a striker following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic over the weekend.
He tweeted, “Diego Costa, expected in England today in order to undergo medical tests with Wolves. It’s the key step to deciding on a free transfer – as one year deal has already been agreed upon.
“Wolves are looking for a new striker after Kalajdzic ACL injury.”
Recall that Kalajdzic only arrived this summer from Stuttgart in a £15.5m deal plus add-ons.
It was a double blow for Wolves last Saturday, with the club losing striker Raul Jimenez to injury in the warm-up.
Europa League: Ten Hag to start Ronaldo, Antony, Maguire against Real Sociedad
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is set to recall Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to his starting XI when they face Real Sociedad on Thursday.
The Red Devils begin their Europa League campaign against the LaLiga side at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo and captain Maguire have not started under Ten Hag since the 4-0 thrashing at Brentford back on August 13.
Since then, United has won four consecutive matches to move up to fifth in the Premier League.
However, Ten Hag is ready to switch things up against Sociedad.
Ronaldo and Maguire are set to start, along with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, as Ten Hag rotates his squad and gives players some much-needed game-time.
Ten Hag will rest the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia, ahead of their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
One player likely to keep his place is Antony, given the Arsenal game was his first game for three weeks, after he went on strike at Ajax to force through his move to United.
Real reason why Ancelotti blocked Real Madrid from signing Raul de Tomas
Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly blocked the signing of Spanish striker, Raul de Tomas, due to his behavior at Espanyol, El Nacional reports.
Ancelotti’s side were searching for a backup to captain Karim Benzema this summer and had set their sights on De Tomas.
De Tomas impressed last season for Espanyol, scoring 17 goals in 36 appearances and was coveted by a number of European sides.
Despite the 27-year-old being the top striker target, Real Madrid were in no rush to make an offer for him.
The Los Blancos ended up only signing defender Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.
A move for De Tomas was blocked by Ancelotti and the reasons the Italian manager allegedly had reservations over the signing were that the former Real Madrid youth player was too individualist.
Alongside this, Real Madrid were not willing to meet the €40 million asking price by Espanyol for De Tomas.
De Tomas ended up staying at Espanyol despite interest from Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano but he is yet to make an appearance this season due to a muscle problem.
Anthony Joshua accepts to fight Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua has said he would be ready to fight world champion, Tyson Fury in December 2022.
The British boxer was responding to a public challenge on Monday for a ‘Battle of Britain’.
Joshua lost his title rematch last month in Saudi Arabia to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
But the 32-year-old is eager to return to the ring before the end of the year.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” Fury said.
Joshua responded by saying he would be ready to fight if Fury stuck to his word.
“I don’t do online discussions just for clout.
“So if you’re really about it, shout @258mgt (Joshua’s management company). I’ll be ready in December,” Joshua wrote on an Instagram story.
