Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic targeted by Man Utd in swap deal with Harry Maguire

Chelsea have reportedly asked Manchester United about the availability of captain Harry Maguire as the summer transfer window nears its end.

The Blues are currently in contact with United over a potential deal for Christian Pulisic. The American forward is being considered by Erik ten Hag’s side, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options, with Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo other options.

But the enquiry about Maguire comes as a major surprise from Chelsea, who have been busy in the summer transfer window. The Daily Mail says that Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana remains the club’s top priority, but United have been sounded out about Maguire as a potential alternative as part of a swap for Pulisic.

Maguire has struggled for form recently at United and, although he remains captain, his place in the side is in doubt for Monday’s visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford. Ten Hag could turn to Raphael Varane to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back – and that doubt has prompted Chelsea’s query.

The Blues have been trying to sign Fofana for some time, but have met serious resistance from Leicester, who are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old. Fofana is keen to move to Stamford Bridge to join Kalidou Koulibaly in replacing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

However, Chelsea have already seen two bids in the region of £60million rejected by the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers is expected to leave Fofana out of his side to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rodgers has been bullish on the club’s chances of keeping Fofana. “I don’t think so far ahead,” he said on Friday, when asked if he thought Fofana would be at the club at the end of the transfer window. “The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He’s not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here. There’s nothing new from when we last spoke. We’ve spoken numerous times, they are private conversations. Our communication is normal.”

Chelsea are desperate for defenders, with Koulibaly’s arrival not enough to make up for the departures of Christensen and Rudiger, who joined Barcelona and Real Madrid on free transfers after their contracts expired. Although Rodgers says Fofana is not for sale, it is understood that a bid in the region of £80m – the same amount United paid Leicester for Maguire in 2019 – could force their hand.

The Foxes have brought in just one signing this summer, goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer, and new additions need to be funded by player sales. Fofana and James Maddison, who is attracting interest from Newcastle, are the most in-demand.

Should Chelsea land Fofana, he would become their seventh signing of the summer window, after Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina. Trevoh Chalobah could be allowed to leave on loan if they get the Fofana deal over the line.

