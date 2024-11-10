Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Updates Premier League: Chelsea and Arsenal are drawing 0-0 in the first half of the Premier League game. Chelsea and Arsenal face off in a must-win London derby if they are to keep themselves alive in the Premier League 2024-25 title race. Arsenal welcome back Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice from injury and suspension respectively. Table-toppers Liverpool are 10 points ahead of both teams, while Manchester City are five points in front. With both sides having the same record, a win is paramount to keep themselves in the reckoning for top spot. Chelsea have four points from their previous three league games, against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool. On the other hand, Arsenal are winless in the Premier League since October 5, more than a month ago. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25 Football, straight from Stamford Bridge, West London: