Chelsea: Ukraine boss makes Mykhailo Mudryk prediction amid struggles

Ukraine caretaker boss Ruslan Rotan has backed Mykhailo Mudryk to play a ‘key role’ for Chelsea next season after the slow start to his Premier League career.

Mudryk, who completed a £89m move to Stamford Bridge in January, is still searching for his first Chelsea goal.

Blues fans may have been expecting an instant impact from the joint-third most expensive Premier League signing but the 22-year-old is taking time to find his feet in west London.

Ukraine interim manager Rotan believes it is only a matter of time before Mudryk produces the goods at Chelsea and has described him as a ‘great talent’.

Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal were in talks to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January but the Blues hijacked the move, signing the Ukrainian on an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

‘Mykhailo is a great talent and fulfilling his potential is right ahead of him,’ Rotan said ahead of Ukraine’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England on Sunday.

‘In a couple of months’ time he will play a key role in the Premier League. He’s one of the diamonds in our team and we cherish him.

‘He’s very motivated to play at Wembley. He’s one of the key players. It’s very positive and we look forward to his future with great optimism.’

Ukraine narrowly missed out on qualification for the Qatar World Cup but will look to bring some ‘much-needed positivity’ to the country during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ukraine has been at war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia since February 2022. Thousands have died as a result of the conflict, while millions of children have been affected.

‘A game at Wembley, it’s not just a game for the Ukrainian players but a game for the whole country,’ Rotan added.

‘This game will be first and foremost for our warriors, our defenders, who are protecting Ukraine and fighting the deadly enemy.

‘What’s happening in Ukraine is terrible. A positive result at Wembley will give hope, put smiles on people’s faces and bring much-needed positive emotions for the people of Ukraine.’

Before hosting Ukraine at Wembley, Gareth Southgate’s England – who reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar – begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy on Thursday night.