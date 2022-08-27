Chelsea told they've made Harry Maguire transfer mistake after agreeing £70m deal

Manchester United captain Maguire was once again named amongst the substitutes as the Red Devils took on Southampton at St Mary’s, with Merson believing Chelsea should have signed him

Paul Merson believes Chelsea should have gone for Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire instead of Wesley Fofana.

The Blues are set to sign Fofana from Leicester City imminently, after finally agreeing a blockbuster deal with the Foxes. It is believed that the young Frenchman will make the move to Stamford Bridge in an initial deal worth £70m.

And add-ons could yet see Fofana become the world’s most expensive defender, overtaking the £80m United paid to Leicester for Maguire three seasons ago. That transfer now looks increasingly difficult to explain with the England international ousted from the Red Devils XI by new boss Erik ten Hag.

Having started the first two games of the new season Maguire dropped to the bench against Liverpool, with the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane preferred. That pairing was again named for the trip to Southampton, leaving the club captain facing a battle to get back into the line-up.

Merson believes that could be a big issue for England for this winter’s World Cup, with Maguire a near ever-present in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions tenure.

“It soon comes around the World Cup, it’s November, it’s not like you can think: ‘I don’t have to get back into the team until February,” he told Sky Sports News. “If you’re not getting into the team and they go on a little run and you’re not playing, I don’t see how you can go to the World Cup. And he’s a big part of England’s World Cup, it would be a massive decision for Gareth Southgate.”

The Sky Sports pundit then suggested Thomas Tuchel’s side made an error in not going for the 29-year-old, with speculation claiming he was an option before their Fofana breakthrough on Friday night.