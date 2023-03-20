Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with Barcelona players after Real Madrid win

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated with Barcelona’s players following their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

Franck Kessie’s goal in injury time sealed the win for Barca at Camp Nou to send Xavi’s side 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, continues to be frozen out at Chelsea and has not made an appearance for Graham Potter’s side since February.

The 33-year-old, who left Barcelona in a £12 million deal last summer, was left out of the squad for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday.

But he was reunited with his former Barcelona teammates he following day as he posed for a photo alongside Ferran Torres after their win in El Clasico.

Aubameyang had the opportunity to leave Chelsea on loan but turned down a move to Los Angeles FC.

The former Arsenal striker, who will still have a year remaining on his contract with Chelsea at the end of the season, is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking last month, Potter insisted that Aubameyang remained in contention for selection despite being dropped from Chelsea’s Champions League squad.

‘Pierre is in our squad, he remains an important player for us, he’s worked hard, he knows the situation at the moment,’ Potter said.

‘Nothing’s set in stone, his attitude has been really, really good. We’ll make an assessment as we go forward.’

Aubameyang has played just seven minutes for Chelsea since Potter’s comments.