Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Chelsea Snap Up Teenager Lesley Ugochukwu From Rennes

File image of Lesley Ugochukwu© Twitter

Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The France Under-19 international moves to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of23.5 million pounds (27.3 million euros, $30 million) as the club continue their rebuild under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ugochukwu, 19, made his senior debut for Rennes in 2021 and went on to play 60 times for his boyhood club.

He follows Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel to west London, with defender Axel Disasi’s move from Monaco expected to be completed in the coming days.

