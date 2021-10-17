Chelsea set new EPL record after beating Brentford

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is now the best player in the world football after his latest moment of magic.

Just two weeks after his breathtaking strike against Manchester City, the Egyptian King scored another wonderful solo effort in a 5-0 demolition of Watford.

The goal left Jermaine Jenas purring on co-commentary with those watching in awe of his magic.

It was Salah’s 10th goal of the season after a stunning run of form whilst he also provided assists for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked where he ranks amongst the best in the world.

And he was in little doubt he deserves the top spot on current form – despite the past performances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked where Salah ranks in his BT Sport interview, Klopp replied: “Top. Come on, we all see it, who’s better than him in this moment?

“That’s clear, there’s always this discussion and all these kinds of things.

“But we don’t have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football or how long they were really in the dominant.

“In the moment I think it’s clear there’s nobody better than him. How it is, it’s not only since yesterday, he’s been in that shape for a while.

“He’s young enough to keep the shape a little bit longer.”

