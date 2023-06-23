Chelsea reject Manchester United’s third bid for Mason Mount

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United’s third bid for Mason Mount.

The latest proposal was worth £50million plus an additional £5m in add-ons.

A counter-proposal of £58m plus £7m in add-ons has since been made by the Stamford Bridge club as the two sides look to reach an agreement.

Chelsea have offered to meet with United to find an amicable solution.

There is hope of a swift resolution so Mount does not miss pre-season and the opening games of the new campaign.

NewsDay reported earlier today that United had made an improved bid for the 24-year-old.

Mount has a year left to run on his deal at Stamford Bridge but talks over extending his stay have failed to yield a positive conclusion and Chelsea are keen to comply with the England international’s wishes over a potential exit.

Mount is a product of the Chelsea academy and has made 195 appearances for the club since his first-team debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals.