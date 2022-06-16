SPORTS
Chelsea reduce Lukaku’s asking price, pick replacement
Chelsea have reduced the loan fee of Romelu Lukaku as they line up Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus as a replacement for the Belgian.
Chelsea brought back the Belgium International from Inter Milan for around £97.5million last summer.
But the former Manchester United striker has struggled to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge.
Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan, but the Italian club cannot afford the funds to buy him back, while Chelsea had been looking to receive a loan fee of around £21million.
Goal has now reported that the Blues have drastically reduced their asking price to just £10m.
This is to show the Blues are keen on seeing the Belgian leave Stamford Bridge this summer, even if only temporarily.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are now considering a swoop for Jesus, a player who is also on Arsenal’s top transfer list.
Chelsea suffer major blow as Barcelona strike deal for top Tuchel target
Chelsea are set to miss out on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde with the defender in advanced talks to join Barcelona instead.
Kounde has been Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer target in the past few months.
Chelsea agreed to terms with the Frenchman last summer, only for the deal to collapse as Sevilla played hardball over a fee.
The Blues were poised to make a second attempt to sign the 23-year-old centre-back this summer, having lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
However, according to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have gazumped Chelsea and talks are at an advanced stage, with the Catalan club having agreed on a deal in principle with Sevilla.
The report added that the LaLiga giants will pay around €60million (£51.6m) and have agreed to include one player in part exchange, though they have yet to decide which player to swap.
Sergino Dest is one option, though Barcelona were hoping to use him as part of a deal with Bayern Munich for their striker Robert Lewandowski, while Trincao and Clement Lenglet are also being considered.
2022-2023 Premier League fixture list to be released Thursday
The 2021-22 football season is officially over after Tuesday’s international matches, but attention already turns to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
On Thursday, the Premier League announces their fixtures for the upcoming term – with all 20 clubs awaiting to see how their season will shape up.
Their schedules will be officially revealed at 9am, giving managers seven-and-a-half weeks until the season is due to start on the weekend of August 6/7.
A long-winded domestic season due to the World Cup (more on that shortly), the top flight is due to end on May 28, 2023
Champions Manchester City began last season with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham and will be hoping they are dealt an easier opening day tie come Thursday.
Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking out for rivals Liverpool’s fixture list, and vice-versa too, with the pair once again set to be the frontrunners for the title.
It’ll be a new dawn at Manchester United too with their new manager Erik ten Hag getting his first taste of English football following his appointment from Dutch giants Ajax last month.
Promoted trio Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a kind start to their respective campaigns as they get acclimatised facing the quality of top-flight opponents week-in and week-out.
Elsewhere the likes of Everton and Leeds United will be hoping they fare better than last term after both barely survived being relegated.
This season will be like no other with domestic seasons worldwide having to accommodate their schedules due to the World Cup.
Being held in Qatar, the traditional summer showpiece has been switched to the late autumn/early winter due to the searing temperatures of the Middle East.
As a result the Premier League’s calendar has been tweaked to maintain its integrity. Matchweek 16, to be played over the weekend of November 12/13, will be the last set of matches played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which starts on November 21.
Despite the disruption, there will be the usual festive football for fans with the Premier League resuming on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.
While it is unclear currently how each team’s fixture lists will pan out, a selection of next season’s fixtures were allegedly ‘leaked’ on Monday.
Fans believe they already have a glimpse of the first eight weeks of the new season as well as matches over Christmas and New Year.
Two lists of so-called ‘leaked’ fixtures were circulating on social media over Sunday and Monday, which show eight rounds of games from August 6 to September 24 and then another eight from December 26 to February 11.
However, the accuracy of these lists remains highly dubious – especially given there are no midweek fixtures included on either list.
The first round of midweek games next season is scheduled to be carried out from Tuesday August 30 to Thursday September 1, casting doubt over the leak’s credibility.
It also fails to take into account a planned international break on the weekend of September 24, a date which has a full list of fixtures despite the pause in schedule.
England, for instance, have Nations League fixtures in store on September 23 and 26, meaning Premier League teams will not be in action that weekend.
Though if the order is at least proved correct, Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence at home to the very same team they retained it against last month.
Aston Villa are supposedly set to visit the Etihad again on Saturday August 6, three months after they gave Pep Guardiola’s men a huge scare on the final day of the previous campaign before succumbing to a dramatic late comeback.
Of the newly-promoted sides, Bournemouth are apparently going away to Everton on the opening weekend, Nottingham Forest are hosting Crystal Palace and Fulham are visiting London rivals West Ham.
Erling Haaland taken by surprise by his own growth during Man City medical
Erling Haaland was one of the biggest centre-forwards in Europe when he agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last month… and now he’s even bigger!
The Norwegian, 21, was shocked to discover he has grown in height since his last medical. His previous recorded height was 1.95metres (six foot, five inches), yet that information has been updated following his move to the Premier League champions.
Haaland was finally confirmed as a City player on Monday morning, penning a five-year deal at the Etihad. Several top European sides were interested in the prolific forward – including Barcelona and Real Madrid – but he chose to join Pep Guardiola’s side instead.
Haaland’s height was registered as 1.952 metres during his medical, which he passed. “Oh wow, I’ve grown… almost one centimetre,” said the player when measured by City’s medical team. The video clip of him being measured has since gone viral on TikTok.
The former Dortmund star joined City exactly 21 years after his dad, Alf-Inge, signed from Leeds. The ex-defender made 47 appearances for the Manchester club during a three-year spell and was part of their squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2001-02.
City have remained in the top flight since then and have become one of the world’s richest clubs following their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in September 2008. They’ve gone on to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six EFL Cups and three Community Shields.
City’s relatively new standing in the game has helped them attract players of Haaland’s calibre. The youngster scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund and found the back of the net 29 times in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg between 2018 and 2020.
“I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan my whole life,” said Haaland during his unveiling. “I know a lot about the club. I think in the end, two things; I feel at home a bit here. Also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.”
Haaland also discussed the impact of his dad on his decision. “He lived in England, he played for the club,” Haaland junior said of Alf-Inge. “Of course, a lot of things have changed in the last 20 years but he lived here, so he knows what it is.
