Chelsea quartet Broja, Gilmour, Anjorin and Vale sent home from US tour as Thomas Tuchel drops transfer hint
Four Chelsea stars have been sent home from the club’s pre-season tour of America.
The quartet of Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, Harvey Vale, and Tino Anjorin have all left Chelsea’s pre-season camp with uncertainty hanging over some of their futures with the Blues.
Gilmour, 21, and Vale, 18, are set to link up with the Blues’ development squad in the States while they figure out their futures, football journalist Adam Newson reported.
Both could go on loan next season.
Broja and Anjorin are closer to completing moves away with Tuchel confirming their return to the UK.
The German said: “It is a very difficult decision because nobody deserves to go.
“I would have loved to have had everybody here because Tino [Anjorin], Harvey [Vale] and Billy [Gilmour] had trained at a very high level and it would also have been nice to see them in some matches.
“But in the end we had to take the decision to keep the quality high in training so we decided for 24 players as a maximum and that’s why we went a bit smaller.”
Tuchel also revealed that Broja suffered a minor injury in training – although it is unclear if that will impact any move after SunSport revealed he is closing in on a £30million transfer to rivals West Ham.
“Armando had to travel home,” Tuchel added, “He had a little accident in training.
“He twisted his ankle and he needs further examinations and treatments in London.”
Scottish star Gilmour spent last season on loan with Norwich and has been linked with a move to Everton despite recently signing a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel gave Vale his senior debut last December, and he could be shipped out on loan to gain experience although the German is fond of the young midfielder.
Meanwhile, SunSport understands Broja is on his way back to UK in bid to seal a £30million West Ham transfer.
And after being sent home the Albanian international will land in England tonight to finalise the deal.
Broja’s fellow Blues counterpart Anjorin is also on the verge of securing a loan switch away from Stamford Bridge with Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, all vying for his services.
A number of European sides are also rumoured to be tracking the talented midfielder.
However, Everton are another club hot on the 20-year-old’s heels.
But it’s unlikely that Tuchel will let Anjorin, or the rest of the aforementioned youngsters leave the Blues permanently.
It’s been a busy transfer window for the Blues thus far.
They’ve already brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly who both joined their new team-mates in the States.
But neither of the new Blues featured in the West London side’s 2-1 win over Club America on Saturday night.
Chelsea fans will likely get their first glimpse of the pair in the club’s colours on Wednesday when they take on Charlotte FC.
And the duo could soon be joined by Sevilla ace Jules Kounde at Stamford Bridge as the club edge closer to securing his signature.
Although they face stiff competition from Barcelona who they lost Andreas Christensen earlier in the transfer window.
Watch ex-Man Utd star Paul Pogba show off outrageous skills in training as Juventus gush over their returning hero
Paul Pogba showed fans he’s still got it by showing off his dazzling array of skills in training with Juventus.
Pogba returned to the Old Lady in July on a free transfer after an underwhelming spell with Manchester United.
The France international was often lambasted for his seeming lack of effort whilst at Old Trafford.
Which is why many United fans and football pundits alike couldn’t wait to see the back of him.
He also irked the United faithful by implying the club’s lack of managerial stability, plus being played out of position, were the reasons for his failings at Old Trafford.
However, Pogba’s been welcomed with open arms by the Bianconeri collective who mobbed the midfielder upon his arrival in Turin.
But his disdain for United became apparent during the signing session when a fan asked him to sign a shirt of his former side.
Pogba was captured wagging his finger and scoffing before moving on from the United jersey.
His gesture was given the seal of approval by Old Lady supporters who amalgamated on social media to give the maverick a thumbs up.
And the 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during a recent training session with his new team-mates.
He deftly evaded two challenges with some mesmering footwork complete with a backheel past an incoming opponent, shown by Juve’s Instagram account.
Pogba’s wizardry delighted Juve’s fans who flocked to social media to gush over what they witnessed.
One fan wrote: “Oh my…prime Pogba is back.”
While another egged Pogba on saying: “Give it to them PP.”
And a third insinuated that Pogba only underperforms when at United, adding: “God damn you, it was only bad for Manchester United,” with angry face emojis.
Watch as Robert Lewandowski completed Barcelona medical after meeting new team-mates for first time on Florida tour
Robert Lewandowski was all smiles as he completed his Barcelona medical and linked up with his new team-mates during their pre-season US tour.
The 33-year-old striker finally completed his switch to the Catalan giants on Sunday after months of wrangling with former club Bayern Munich.
The Poland international was so eager to join the Blaugrana, he slashed his wages by 25 per cent to ensure the transfer went through.
But the rapid completion of the transfer meant Lewandowski wasn’t able to say a proper goodbye to his Bayern pals of the last eight years.
Only the club’s boss Julian Nagelsmann was around to see Lewandowski off at Bayern’s training ground before he flew to America.
And he was clearly delighted when he greeted his new team-mates and Barca president Joan Laporta as they dined in the States, in a post on the club’s Instagram.
His energy was reciprocated by Barca’s vast array of stars who warmly embraced Lewandowski as he worked the room with a beaming smile.
He completed his medical on Monday and has now been welcomed into the Barca squad.
Among the Blaugrana collective was Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele, who recently signed a contract extension with the club which includes an £85million release clause.
The winger was high on the Blues’ wishlist this summer, as was Lewandowski.
The Blues were also chasing Brazilian winger Raphinha who will play alongside Lewandowski at the Nou Camp next season.
Raphinha signed for Barca last week from Leeds for £55m after rejecting the advances of Chelsea and Arsenal.
He revealed it was a dream come true to join the club upon the transfer’s completion.
Barca have also snagged Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen this summer as they look to return to the summit of Spanish football next term.
Man Utd stars blocked from being filmed on set of Neighbours for MUTV by no-nonsense Erik ten Hag
ERIK TEN HAG is not messing about on Manchester United’s pre-season tour.
The new boss has been firm in his ruling, and quickly knocked back suggestions the squad could be filmed for United’s TV channel MUTV on the set of iconic Australian soap Neighbours.
United are currently Down Under, and face Crystal Palace tomorrow in Melbourne after beating local outfit Melbourne Victory last week.
But in between matches the trip to Australia is not about seeing the sights.
ESPN report the pre-season tour means only one thing to Ten Hag – focusing on football.
It’s claimed the club had an idea to film the players on the set of legendary Australian show Neighbours near Melbourne, until Ten Hag stepped in and quickly put a stop to that plan.
Neighbours was a massive TV show in the 1980s, when Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue were its biggest stars.
The soap however has been cancelled and will air the final episode on July 29, 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5.
Ten Hag himself has been asked to remain informed on all of his squad’s activities on the tour.
Previously the Red Devils have used pre-season tours abroad to see the sights, but Ten Hag has been quick to put an end to that.
Reports suggest he has even refused players to be made available to talk to the media before training sessions.
The message constantly being communicated from the new gaffer is that the sole aim of United’s tour is to train hard ahead of the new campaign.
Ten Hag has had his players on double sessions for most days of the tour so far – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
Even on match days the Red Devils have trained lightly in the morning before games.
And the sessions have been intense.
