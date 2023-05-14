Sunday, May 14, 2023
Chelsea prepare record offer of £80m for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder, Moisés Caicedo

By Wale Adediran
Chelsea will look to make new additions to their squad in search of a quality leap after a disappointing season. They are considering adding Moisés Caicedo, a midfielder from Brighton, for a transfer fee of 80 million euros.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly tried in January to launch an offer that was rejected by Brighton, which has forced Chelsea to step on the accelerator fully before the start of a new window of the transfer market.

Brighton accepts his departure

The Italian coach  Roberto de Zerbi  is aware that an offer like this for  Caicedo  cannot be rejected, and he cannot prevent the player from heading to  Chelsea  in the coming months,

If the deal scales through  it will be the most expensive sale in the history of Brighton,

Stamford Bridge wants to sign one of the best players in his position for the 2023/2024 season to help them return to the fight for the Premier League, as they are currently out of access to European competitions.

 

