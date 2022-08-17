SPORTS
Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel set for new deal as Anthony Gordon transfer stance emerges
Chelsea continue to be one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window.
After a period of uncertain in the weeks that followed their £4.25billion takeover, the Blues are now rocking and rolling in the market. New chairman Todd Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel will three major signings in the form of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.
There’s still more work to be done, though, with Chelsea enduring a mixed start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. A convincing 1-0 win at Everton was a solid start, but the controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur showed that it could be a difficult campaign in west London, having endured a rollercoaster term last time out.
Here’s a round-up of the latest news from Stamford Bridge.
Fresh Gordon bid rejected as stance emerges
Chelsea have had an improved offer for winger Anthony Gordon rejected by Everton. Mirror Football understands that the Blues are made contact with Goodison Park chiefs on Monday to discuss a deal which could rise to above £44million plus add-ons for the 21-year-old.
But Everton state that Gordon simply isn’t for sale, with manager Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright determined to keep the England youth international, who’s interested in the potential move. It will now take Chelsea a significantly increased bid to draw the Toffees out to the negotiating table.
Premier League make Taylor decision
The Premier League have backed Anthony Taylor by keeping him involved for the next round of matches – but not for Chelsea’s trip to Leeds. Taylor refereed the second edition of the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ on Sunday as the Blues drew 2-2 with Tottenham in controversial circumstances.
Chelsea were stunned after Taylor and VAR official Mike Dean decided not to punish Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the penalty box before Harry Kane’s last-minute equaliser – nor did they pull up Rodrigo Bentacur for his ill-timed tackle on Kai Havertz in the lead-up to Spurs’ first goal. Blues fans launched a petition to prevent Taylor refereeing their future matches, which has gained over 140,000 signatures.
Chelsea have opened talks with Thomas Tuchel over a new long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2026, according to reports.
It’s been reported that new Blues head honcho Todd Boehly wants to repay the German’s loyalty during an uncertain period in west London by giving him a pay rise and further job security. The Sun claims that talks between Chelsea and Tuchel’s representatives are underway, and it’s hoped a new four-year deal can be agreed.
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
Former Tottenham man, Darren Bent has told Manchester United to rather go for Chelsea’s young midfielder, Conor Gallagher, instead of signing Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.
Before now, Manchester United have been linked with three Atletico players, Morata, Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha and Portuguese Joao Felix.
But the moves seem not to be coming through and the Red Devils are shifting their attention to Carasco, who according to Daily Telegraph, is valued at £25million.
And Bent believes Gallagher would be ‘perfect’ for Man United, adding that the club should not feel under pressure to sign bigger names.
“Putting superstars together at times just doesn’t fit. Sometimes it may be a lesser player but their mentality is spot-on,” Bent said on Drivetime.
“I heard talk about Conor Gallagher at United. His mentality, his dedication to playing football, his attitude, his hunger, he would be perfect.
“At the end of that, he’s a very, very good footballer. He’d be perfect for someone like Manchester United.”
SPORTS
EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Former Liverpool striker, Luis Suarez has revealed that he advised Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after the Uruguay international saw red for violent conduct in his second Premier League outing against Crystal Palace.
Nunez’s brilliant start to life in England fell apart last Monday night when he was sent off on his Anfield debut for head-butting Joachim Andersen during Liverpool’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Palace.
Speaking to Telemundo, Suarez said that he had spoken with Nunez following the incident, “because he is just starting out and to make him aware that from now on, opponents will be seeking him out twice or three times more often.
“Even more so in England, he’s hearing this from an idiot who makes mistakes and suffers for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.
“Don’t give them any more chances, it will only get worse.”
“Darwin is someone who listens a lot. He is very smart that way and I think he will try to turn this situation around, it’s not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.
“The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything,” the former Barcelona star added.
Suarez, now in his native Uruguay with Nacional, is of course, no stranger to controversy.
As a Liverpool player, he received an eight-match ban after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra, while the end of his time with the Reds coincided with a four-month suspension for biting Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.
