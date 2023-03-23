Chelsea news: Potter compensation confirmed as Roman Abramovich claim made

Brighton have confirmed Chelsea paid £21.5million to coax Graham Potter away from the Amex Stadium in September. Potter joined the Blues just weeks into the current season after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The sum is the highest ever paid for a manager in the history of the Premier League. Only one club has ever forked over more for a rival’s manager – Bayern Munich paid £22m when Julian Nagelsmann made the move from RB Leipzig.

“On 18 September 2022 the club was delighted to appoint Roberto de Zerbi as its new Head Coach following the loss of Graham Potter and his team to Chelsea a few days earlier in a deal that saw the club receive a sum of £21.5m,” a financial statement from the Seagulls read.