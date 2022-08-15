SPORTS
Chelsea news: Anthony Gordon makes stance clear as Blues suffer another summer setback
Chelsea have made a £45m approach for rising England star Anthony Gordon. And though his club Everton don’t want to sell the prize asset they have developed through the academy, there is an awareness he now wants to leave.
It is understood he has indicated to Frank Lampard that he is keen on a move to the London club …and wants the manager to consider the offer.
Everton are also aware that there has been informal contact with the 21 year old’s representatives, with Chelsea ready to offer a package that is hard to resist for the youngster.
Goodison chiefs have had contact from the London club, with an initial inquiry over what they suggested could be a heavily structured fee which could rise to just over £40m. That was dismissed out of hand, but now Chelsea have returned with a better offer, and though that won’t meet the £50m Everton believe is the player’s minimum value, it is getting closer.
Lampard has always insisted he doesn’t want to lose the England U21 star, and chairman Bill Kenwright has already fought off attempts from Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea to prise him away.
But with the transfer window ticking down, Chelsea can offer the prospect of Champions League football, and the temptation of a central role in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans as he looks to build a new young team.
Everton offered Gordon a new contract just three weeks ago, but that remains unsigned, and we understand the player’s representatives have made clear he won’t put pen to paper.
The club reiterated its desire to keep Gordon last night, stating there had been no formal offer, but there is a growing understanding that if Gordon pushes for the move, it will be tough to stand in his way.
Chelsea have surprised many with their interest, with Tuchel already blessed with a number of young, promising wide players, including the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, new signing Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is the same age as Gordon and has progressed further in the England set up.
But they are determined to press on, and Everton expect another offer that will test their resolve for the player who made 40 appearances last season, scoring four goals and producing two assists.
Gordon is understood to have made clear he has no interest in rivals offers or a new Everton deal, and Chelsea may also be tempted to use some of their fringe players to sweeten the deal, with striker Armando Broja and midfielder Billy Gilmour both a possibility.
A package approaching £50m would seriously test Everton resolve, especially given the commitment to bringing in a new striker this week, AND midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG.
SPORTS
Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel can expect to receive more than just a suspension in the fallout from the latest feisty match with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Tuchel is set to find himself in trouble for some incendiary comments about the referee, too.
Most of the post-match focus after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge was on the angry exchanges between Tuchel and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte during and after the game. Both coaches were shown red cards after squaring up to each other following their aggressive hand shake after the final whistle, and are likely to be banned from the dugout for their teams’ next game.
However, Tuchel also turned on referee Anthony Taylor in his post-match news conference, saying “maybe it would be better” if Taylor no longer officiated games involving Chelsea.
Asked about a view held by some fans that Taylor has a history of decisions against Chelsea, Tuchel said: “I don’t think just some of the fans think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that.”
The Football Association will look into those comments and even Tuchel raised the likelihood of being “punished” for speaking out against Taylor.
Tuchel was unhappy that an apparent foul by Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz was missed by the officials prior to Tottenham’s equalizer. He also was surprised Tottenham defender Cristian Romero wasn’t penalized for pulling the hair of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella at the corner before Harry Kane’s second Tottenham equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Tuchel described it as a “huge, huge misinterpretation of situations.”
Meanwhile, Conte used his Instagram account to continue his feud with Tuchel that exploded after Tottenham made it 1-1, with Conte celebrating Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s 68th-minute goal by going up to Tuchel and barging into his chest, sparking a melee among the coaching staff and substitutes.
Then, after the final whistle, as Tuchel and Conte shook hands on the field, Tuchel seemed to not let go of his grip and intimated that Conte look him in the eyes. They squared up again and shouted in each others’ faces.
In his post on his Instagram account, Conte included a photo of Tuchel running past him to celebrate the goal from Reece James that put Chelsea 2-1 ahead, and wrote alongside it: “Lucky I didn’t see you… making you trip over would have been well deserved…” and followed that with three cry-laughing emojis.
SPORTS
Real Madrid’s ex-defender, Carlos suffers stroke
Former Real Madrid defender, Carlos Secretario is in intensive care after suffering a stroke.
He is being assessed in hospital after his health scare, O Jogo reports.
The 52-year-old spent the 1996-97 season at Real Madrid and the Los Blancos sent him a message of support on Twitter on Sunday night.
“Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors, wish to send a message of support and all of our affection to former Real Madrid player Carlos Secretário.
“We wish him a speedy recovery. Stay strong,” Real Madrid wrote.
Carlos also had two separate spells at Porto during his 17-year playing career.
SPORTS
You’re lucky, I would have tripped you – Conte hits out at Tuchel again
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte reignited his feud with Chelsea counterpart, Thomas Tuchel, following a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
The two managers clashed on Sunday after Spurs twice came from behind to get a share of the points.
Tuchel called for a foul on Kai Havertz just before Spurs’ first equaliser and an offside on the goal, with Richarlison appearing to block Edouard Mendy’s view.
His protest saw him exchange words with Conte and both coaches were shown a yellow card.
Before Harry Kane’s late header, Chelsea felt Cristian Romero should have been sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, though VAR looked at the incident and decided it was not serious foul play.
At full-time, Conte and Tuchel went to shake hands but the Chelsea boss would not let go of his rival manager’s hand, gesturing for him to look in his eyes, prompting another melee as both managers were given their marching orders.
After the match, Conte wrote on Instagram: “Lucky I didn’t see you… Making you trip over would have been well deserved.”
