Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino gives worrying Robert Sanchez injury update

Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not know when Robert Sanchez will return from injury in a concerning update on the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Sanchez picked up a knee injury during the 2-1 loss at Manchester United two weeks ago, but soldiered on and started the following game at Everton.

But the Spaniard ended up limping off the pitch in the closing stages of the 2-0 loss at Goodison Park, with Djordje Petrovic replacing him and making his Blues debut in the process.

Up to that point, Sanchez had played every single minute of the campaign, conceding 26 goals and keeping five clean sheets in 19 appearances.

But the £25million summer signing from Brighton is now set for a spell on the sidelines, and worryingly not even Pochettino knows how long the 26-year-old will be out for.

‘It is an injury that’s going to be for a few weeks, I don’t know if two, three, four, five or six,’ the manager said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on Tuesday.

‘We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible.’

Should it be the worst case scenario, the keeper could miss Premier League games against Wolves, Crystal Palace, Luton, Fulham and Liverpool, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie with Preston.

24-year-old Petrovic, who kept a clean sheet against Sheffield United in his full debut last Saturday, will deputise in the meantime.

Chelsea have struggled with injury issues all season with Sanchez among 10 first-team players in the treatment room.

But there was some good news, with Pochettino claiming that Christopher Nkunku could make his long-awaited debut against Newcastle having finally recovered from a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

‘Christoph was involved in the last game on Saturday and will be involved,’ the Argentine said of the £52m summer signing.

‘Today he was training well. Maybe he will have the possibility to be involved in some minutes in the game.’