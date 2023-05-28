Chelsea hold Newcastle to close tough season

Newcastle United and Chelsea played out an entertaining draw to bring down a contrasting season for both sides at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Gordon opened his account for the Magpies before Kieran Trippier put through his own net to level it up.

The result means Champions League-bound Newcastle finish fourth, while Chelsea end up in 12th and in the bottom half for the first time since 1995-96.

Newcastle took the lead inside nine minutes. Allan Saint-Maximin found Elliot Anderson on the overlap, and he crossed for Gordon to force home his first goal since a January move from Everton.

Chelsea then restored parity 18 minutes later. Enzo Fernandez’s quick free kick released Raheem Sterling and his drilled cross from the right was deflected home by the unfortunate Trippier.

Before half time, Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron drew a fine save from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dubravka denied Chelsea’s Sterling before Matt Targett cleared off the line.

The home side began to assert themselves in the second half, but Dubravka was largely untested, with Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall and Sterling all shooting over.

Newcastle hit the bar through 17-year-old substitute Lewis Miley, on his Premier League debut, but both teams deserved a point.

Chelsea lack potency in dominant second half

It was all Newcastle early on and they did brilliantly to exploit Chelsea down the flanks, with Saint-Maximin giving Cesar Azpilicueta a particularly torrid time.

After the break, though, it was all Chelsea. They stepped it up and put pressure on the visiting defence, but it was the story of their season as they simply couldn’t hit the target.

Joao Felix had the best chance to win it with a late header in what could be his final game as he returns to parent club Atletico Madrid, but the Blues know exactly what they need in the summer.

Frank Lampard signs off as interim manager with a disappointing result, but the Magpies held strong and their fans, in full voice and without their shirts in the away end, can now fully focus on the return of those magical Champions League nights.