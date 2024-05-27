Chelsea end interest in appointing Kieran McKenna their new head coach

Chelsea have ended their interest in appointing Kieran McKenna as their new head coach.

McKenna has emerged as one of the brightest young coaches in English football having guided Ipswich Town back to the Premier League following back-to-back promotions.

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week with the 38-year-old emerging as a front runner for the job at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues however are no longer considering the Northern Irish manager, The Athletic report.

- Advertisement -

Chelsea held talks with McKenna last week and despite having huge admiration for him, the Premier League side are now focusing on a select group of candidates that does not include the former Manchester United assistant.

The report also states Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank of Brentford are the only known options remaining to succeed Pochettino. Roberto De Zerbi also remains strongly linked with the role.

Brighton want to bring in McKenna to replace the Italian but Manchester United are also keen on his services.

It has been reported the Ipswich boss would jump at the chance to return to Old Trafford should United decide to part company with Erik ten Hag with United officials holding talks with his representatives last week.

McKenna is thought to be eager to take the next step in his career and while Ipswich will attempt to tie him down to a new contract, he is ready to move on.

Ten Hag meanwhile led United to FA Cup glory on Saturday as they beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley but remains at ‘serious risk’ of being sacked.

United conducting a thorough season review this week to decide his fate.