SPORTS
Chelsea edge Villarreal on penalties to clinch Uefa Super Cup
Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikeliest of heroes as Chelsea secured Super Cup success over Villarreal in Belfast.
The goalkeeepr was only introduced in the final moments of extra-time, but produced two big saves in the shootout.
Hakim Ziyech made Chelsea’s first-half dominance count when he slotted home Kai Havertz’s cross.
The Blues were unable to add to their total however which allowed Villarreal to come out a different prospect after half-time.
Whatever Unai Emery said in the dressing room clearly had an effect and the Europa League winners bossed the second period, deservedly drawing level when Roberto Moreno cooly slotted home.
His strike sent the contest into extra-time, where Christian Pulisic missed a huge opportunity to win it for the Blues.
Thomas Tuchel sprang a surprise, bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final moments, and the Spaniard saved two crucial penalties.
SPORTS
Lukaku flies into UK to complete Chelsea transfer
Romelu Lukaku has arrived in London ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.
The 28-year-old is set to complete a £97.5m move from Inter Milan back to Stamford Bridge seven years after leaving.
Lukaku’s transfer has been pending for days, as personal terms and the finer details of the deal were ironed out.
But it now appears that most of it has been sorted and Lukaku is set to finalize the deal.
The Belgian striker was signed by Chelsea in 2011 from Anderlecht, but he made just a handful of appearances.
He was sent out on loan to West Brom and then Everton, who eventually signed him on a permanent basis.
Lukaku joined Manchester United, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offloaded him to Inter, where he helped them win the Serie A title last term, scoring 30 goals.
SPORTS
Messi reveals who convinced him to join PSG
New Paris Saint-Germain signing, Lionel Messi, has revealed who convinced him to join the French Ligue 1 giants.
Messi said the ‘PSG dressing room’ convinced him to accept the transfer move to the Parisians.
The Argentine captain officially joined PSG on Tuesday night as a free agent from Barcelona.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-year contract with an option of a third year with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Messi, speaking during a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, said, “I have acquaintances and friends in the PSG dressing room.
“Both Paris and I were looking for the same goals, one of the reasons for the signing is the dressing room, that did a lot to choose this club.”
Messi will now hope to feature for PSG when they host Strasbourg on Saturday in the French Ligue 1
NEWS
PSG unveil Messi today [Behind the scene photos]
Paris Saint Germain will formally introduce its new megastar signing Lionel Messi today.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on PSG TV from 10:00 CET, which is 9 a.m UK time.
A press conference will follow at 11:00CET, according to a short announcement on PSG website.
Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG on Tuesday, said to be the biggest contract in football history.
“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.
“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions,” Messi, who was given a hero’s welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, added.
“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.
“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”
Messi, who was a free agent after his shock departure from boyhood club Barcelona last week, landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.
He was given a rousing welcome by fans who had been expecting him since Sunday.
