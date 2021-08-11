Chelsea edge Villarreal on penalties to clinch Uefa Super Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikeliest of heroes as Chelsea secured Super Cup success over Villarreal in Belfast.

The goalkeeepr was only introduced in the final moments of extra-time, but produced two big saves in the shootout.

Hakim Ziyech made Chelsea’s first-half dominance count when he slotted home Kai Havertz’s cross.

The Blues were unable to add to their total however which allowed Villarreal to come out a different prospect after half-time.

Whatever Unai Emery said in the dressing room clearly had an effect and the Europa League winners bossed the second period, deservedly drawing level when Roberto Moreno cooly slotted home.

His strike sent the contest into extra-time, where Christian Pulisic missed a huge opportunity to win it for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel sprang a surprise, bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final moments, and the Spaniard saved two crucial penalties.