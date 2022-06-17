SPORTS
Chelsea demand one Barcelona player in swap deal for Marcos Alonso
Chelsea are in contact with Barcelona over their left-back, Alejandro Balde, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Premier League have been following the teenager for almost 18 months.
With Barca looking to land Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, the Blues could demand Balde in return.
The 18-year-old made five appearances for Barcelona this season after joining their academy in 2011.
Balde has only two years left on his current contract with the Catalans.
And the potential arrival of Alonso threatens to restrict his minutes even further.
Zidane makes two requests before joining PSG
Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly demanded two signings from Paris Saints-Germain before he would join the French Ligue 1 champions.
According to Sport, Zidane, who is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG manager, has already named his top two transfer targets this summer.
The first of which is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June.
Man United paid a then-world record fee of £89 million to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016.
However, the France World Cup winner endured an underwhelming return to Old Trafford, often failing to make an impact on the pitch.
Despite this, Zidane is interested in bringing the midfielder to the Parc Des Princes to bring some creativity to the midfield.
The second player shortlisted is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.
Dembele is another member of the France squad, which became world champions in 2018 and is set to be released this summer by Barcelona.
The 25-year-old winger has suffered numerous injury problems during his time at Camp Nou.
However, Dembele would be an ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria, who will depart PSG on a free transfer.
Chelsea suffer major blow as Barcelona strike deal for top Tuchel target
Chelsea are set to miss out on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde with the defender in advanced talks to join Barcelona instead.
Kounde has been Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer target in the past few months.
Chelsea agreed to terms with the Frenchman last summer, only for the deal to collapse as Sevilla played hardball over a fee.
The Blues were poised to make a second attempt to sign the 23-year-old centre-back this summer, having lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
However, according to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have gazumped Chelsea and talks are at an advanced stage, with the Catalan club having agreed on a deal in principle with Sevilla.
The report added that the LaLiga giants will pay around €60million (£51.6m) and have agreed to include one player in part exchange, though they have yet to decide which player to swap.
Sergino Dest is one option, though Barcelona were hoping to use him as part of a deal with Bayern Munich for their striker Robert Lewandowski, while Trincao and Clement Lenglet are also being considered.
Chelsea reduce Lukaku’s asking price, pick replacement
Chelsea have reduced the loan fee of Romelu Lukaku as they line up Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus as a replacement for the Belgian.
Chelsea brought back the Belgium International from Inter Milan for around £97.5million last summer.
But the former Manchester United striker has struggled to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge.
Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan, but the Italian club cannot afford the funds to buy him back, while Chelsea had been looking to receive a loan fee of around £21million.
Goal has now reported that the Blues have drastically reduced their asking price to just £10m.
This is to show the Blues are keen on seeing the Belgian leave Stamford Bridge this summer, even if only temporarily.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are now considering a swoop for Jesus, a player who is also on Arsenal’s top transfer list.
