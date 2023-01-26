Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Lyon reveal Malo Gusto decision

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Malo Gusto will not be sold to Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea are in the market for a new right-back to provide competition for Reece James, who is working his way back to fitness following a knee injury.

Gusto was identified by Chelsea as their top target and reports this week claimed that the club have already agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old.

Lyon rejected Chelsea’s opening bid of £25 million but the Premier League side were expected to return with a higher offer before the end of the window.

However, Aulas has announced that Gusto will be staying at Lyon until the end of the season at the earliest.

Aulas wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon: ‘Since I am actively participating with Vincent [Ponsot], Bruno [Cheyrou] and Laurent [Blanc] in this great winter movement, I am pleased to confirm L’Equipe on Karl Toko Ekambi but also to specify that Malo [Gusto], a great hope for Lyon, will continue to play with Lyon at least until June 30, 2023.’

Chelsea’s £25m bid for Malo Gusto was rejected by Lyon this week (Getty)

Chelsea have been looking at alternatives with Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro an option, although Tottenham have held advanced talks with the Portuguese club this week.

Sporting have been adamant that Porro’s €45m (£39.7m) release clause needs to be met but it’s understood that Spurs are hopeful an agreement can be reached.

Chelsea received another setback on Thursday as Everton midfielder Amadou Onana turned down a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Arsenal, is valued at £50m by Everton.