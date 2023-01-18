Chelsea: Conor Gallagher’s transfer stance amid Crystal Palace linksl

Conor Gallagher has no intentions to leave Chelsea amid rumours linking him to Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Everton, Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

After a brilliant loan spell at Palace last season, the midfielder has struggled upon his return to Chelsea this campaign, starting just seven games under Graham Potter and recording just one goal and one assist so far.

With Potter planning to reshape his side, it seems that Gallagher is not in his long-term plans and that a move away from Stamford Bridge might be best for the 22-year-old.

The England international’s strong reputation means there is plenty of interest in him from other Premier League clubs, however it is believed that the player wants to stay put.

According to the Mail Online, Gallagher is determined to make it at his boyhood club and has no interest in signing for anyone else.

It is also understood that Chelsea are not keen on letting him go due the injury crisis that has hit the club, with nine players currently in the treatment room, including midfielders N’Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria.

That may change though come the summer, when Potter will have no choice but to sell off unwanted assets in order to trim down his bloated squad and balance the books following a season of ludicrous spending.

While Palace have been the side most closely linked with signing Gallagher, fans of the Eagles were left disappointed on Tuesday when Patrick Vieira claimed his side were not looking into re-signing their former star.

Asked if Palace were in talks for the midfielder during his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Manchester United, the manager replied: ‘No. There are options to improve that side of the game [in the market].

‘This is a really difficult window, to find those players who can improve the squad.

‘We’ve managed to identify those players – we’ve identified the names of the players we want – and now it’s in the hands of the football club to try to make it happen.

‘But at the same time, it’s not an easy one. It’s a really complicated and a really difficult one. We are working hard to try to bring in those players.’

.