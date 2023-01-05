Chelsea confirm €38m signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco

Chelsea have completed the €38million signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

The Blues invested over £150m on strengthening their defence in the summer but, for a variety of reasons, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana have struggled to make a positive impact.

Injury has restricted Fofana, who cost an eye-watering £70m from Leicester City, to just four appearances, while the experienced Koulibally has struggled to adjust to the rigours of Premier League football.

Cucurella, meanwhile, has had the benefit of having spent a season with new Chelsea manager Graham Potter at Brighton, but the Spaniard has failed to justify his £63m price tag and has struggled to convince in the absence of Ben Chilwell who has endured another injury interrupted campaign.

Chelsea lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer and although veteran Thiago Silva has continued to excel, both Potter and his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, have been hampered by an inability to field a settled defence.

Badiashile is the latest highly-rated centre-half to roll off France’s production line and is expected to immediately challenge for a first team place at Stamford Bridge and could form a long-term partnership with his compatriot, Fofana, once he returns to full fitness.