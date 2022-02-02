SPORTS
Chelsea confirm departure of two players after Burstow’s arrival
Chelsea on Tuesday confirmed the departure of two players following the arrival of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic.
Chelsea had signed Burstow from Charlton Athletic.
The Blues, however, sent Burstow back on loan to the Valley for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
A few minutes after announcing Burstow’s deal, Chelsea confirmed that Academy goalkeepers, Ethan Wady and Sami Tlemcani have left the club on loan.
Wady moved to Hendon, while Tlemcani joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Merstham.
In a statement via their website, Chelsea said, “Academy goalkeeper Ethan Wady has moved on loan to Hendon.
“The American, who joined the Chelsea Academy during the 2017/18 campaign, has previously gained first-team experience on loan at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian League and with National League South side Dartford. Hendon play in the Southern League Premier Division South.
“Wady turned 20 last week and has made three development squad appearances in 2021/22.”
It added: “Another Academy goalkeeper, Sami Tlemcani, has joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Merstham on loan until the end of the season.
“The 17-year-old arrived at Chelsea in October 2020 from Paris FC in his native France. He has made four appearances for our Under-18s and will now continue his development in the seventh tier of English football at Surrey club Merstham, who are 15th in the table.”
EPL: Man Utd ask Pogba to delay decision on future until new manager arrives
Manchester United have asked players who want to leave the club, including Paul Pogba, to delay decisions on their futures until a new manager has been picked, ESPN reports.
United hope their choice of manager might convince Pogba to stay.
The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of this season and he could walk away as a free agent.
Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, who both left on loan in the January transfer window, have also been asked by football director John Murtough to wait until a new manager is appointed before deciding where they want to play next season.
Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are on a five-man shortlist for the Old Trafford job.
Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also not ruling out the possibility he could stay on in the role for another year.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all registered their interest in Pogba, but he is yet to make a decision.
LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to BILD.
The agreement will see Mbappe sign for Los Blancos as a free agent.
The 23-year-old’s contract with PSG expires June 30, but he has so far rejected every extension the Ligue 1 club has offered him.
Mbappe will earn 50 million euros gross per season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which would make him the highest-paid player in the world.
The deal between the two parties will not be made official before the Champions League last-16 tie between Real Madrid and PSG is over.
It is also understood PSG have given up on convincing Mbappe to remain at the Parc des Princes.
Transfer deadline day: Arsenal’s Richards joins Leicester City
Arsenal star, Amani Richards, has signed for Leicester City on a permanent transfer.
Arsenal made the announcement in a statement via their website on transfer deadline day (Monday).
The statement read: “Amani Richards has signed for Leicester City in a permanent move.
“The 17-year-old forward joined us from Chelsea’s academy in February 2021, before signing his first professional deal in November last year.
“We wish Amani the best of luck for his future with Leicester City.”
Richards had joined Arsenal from Chelsea’s academy in 2021.
The forward made eight appearances for Arsenal’s under-18 side this season and scored one goal in the Premier League Cup.
