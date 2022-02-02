Chelsea confirm departure of two players after Burstow’s arrival

Chelsea on Tuesday confirmed the departure of two players following the arrival of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic.

Chelsea had signed Burstow from Charlton Athletic.

The Blues, however, sent Burstow back on loan to the Valley for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

A few minutes after announcing Burstow’s deal, Chelsea confirmed that Academy goalkeepers, Ethan Wady and Sami Tlemcani have left the club on loan.

Wady moved to Hendon, while Tlemcani joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Merstham.

In a statement via their website, Chelsea said, “Academy goalkeeper Ethan Wady has moved on loan to Hendon.

“The American, who joined the Chelsea Academy during the 2017/18 campaign, has previously gained first-team experience on loan at Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian League and with National League South side Dartford. Hendon play in the Southern League Premier Division South.

“Wady turned 20 last week and has made three development squad appearances in 2021/22.”

It added: “Another Academy goalkeeper, Sami Tlemcani, has joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Merstham on loan until the end of the season.

“The 17-year-old arrived at Chelsea in October 2020 from Paris FC in his native France. He has made four appearances for our Under-18s and will now continue his development in the seventh tier of English football at Surrey club Merstham, who are 15th in the table.”