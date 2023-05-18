Chelsea confirm captain Magdalena Eriksson to leave club at end of season

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Sweden international arrived at Kingsmeadow in 2017 and has enjoyed six trophy-laden campaigns with Emma Hayes’ side. During her time at Chelsea, Eriksson has won four Women’s Super League titles, four FA cups and two Continental Cups, as well as captaining the Blues a first ever Champions League Final in 2021.

However, the 29-year-old has now confirmed she will leave the club when her current contract expires in the summer.

“It’s really difficult to talk about it or even say it out loud. It feels kind of surreal,” Eriksson said on Thursday.

“The news that I have for the fans and the world is that I will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season. It’s been an unbelievable time, the best time of my life.

“It has been six unbelievable years, together with my teammates, together with the fans, the club in general. And I feel so privileged to have been on this journey with the club. We’ve really established as ourselves as one of the best clubs in the world and it’s been such an amazing journey.