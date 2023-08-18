Friday, August 18, 2023
FOOTBALL

Chelsea Captain Reece James Out For ‘A Few Weeks’ With Hamstring Injury

By Online Editor
0
Chelsea Captain Reece James Out For 'A Few Weeks' With Hamstring Injury

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File photo of Reece James.© AFP

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to miss “a few weeks” after injuring his hamstring in training this week, Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino said Friday. The 23-year-old started in Chelsea’s season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before being substituted in the 77th minute. “It’s a sad moment because he’s our captain,” said Pochettino. “He was so excited and full of energy to be our captain. We are going to assess him day by day.

“For sure he’s going to (come back) stronger than he was. It’s a few weeks.”

England international James’s career has been plagued by injuries. The right-back made just 16 Premier League appearances last season.

James suffered a knee injury in October which ruled him out of England’s 2022 World Cup squad, before he was sidelined for a further four weeks following a recurrence of the problem during his first game back in December.

He also missed the final seven games of Chelsea’s season with a hamstring problem as the Blues finished 12th.

James, who made his Blues debut in 2019 after a season on loan at Wigan, was made captain of the west-London club in pre-season after fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta left Stamford Bridge.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Falana Vows To Sue Nigeria Central Bank Over Floating Of Naira, Says It’s Illegal
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network