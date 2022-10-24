Chelsea boss Graham Potter provides Kalidou Koulibaly injury update | Football

Chelsea face Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday night (Picture: Getty)

Graham Potter has confirmed Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The Senegal defender, who completed a £33m move from Napoli last summer, also missed Saturday’s Premier League draw with Manchester United through injury.

Koulibaly suffered a knee problem in the latter stages of last week’s west London derby stalemate against Brentford and could also be absent next weekend when Chelsea visit Potter’s former club Brighton.

Asked for an update on his centre-back, Potter said on Monday evening: ‘It’s not too serious but this game was too soon for him. We’re hoping to get him back on the grass Wednesday or Thursday.’

Chelsea go into Tuesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg sitting top of Group E with seven points from four games.

The Blues began their European campaign with a dismal defeat to Dinamo Zagreb under former boss Thomas Tuchel, but have responded well to draw with Salzburg at home and beat AC Milan twice.

Blues summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly is out with a knee injury (Picture: Getty)

On his experience of the Champions League so far, Potter added: ‘I’ve found it very challenging, very exciting, top quality games.

‘We’ve had three top quality matches. We expect another tough game tomorrow night and are looking forward to it.

‘We haven’t got the job done yet, we haven’t got the points. We need to get more and we will try out best tomorrow

‘The group looks really tight and Salzburg are a very good side. We saw their quality when they came to Stamford Bridge so we expect a tough match and we’ll have to match their intensity.’



