Chelsea: Ben Chilwell speaks out after World Cup dream is shattered | Football

Injured Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell says it is ‘very difficult to take’ the news that he will not play at the World Cup later this month but has thanked fans for their support.

The 25-year-old told team-mates he heard his hamstring ‘pop’ during Wednesday night’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb, with the full-back requiring assistance to hobble off the pitch.

It took several days for the swelling to go down to allow Chilwell to undergo a scan and Chelsea confirmed on Saturday that the injury was worse than feared, with the defender ruled out of the World Cup.

‘Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring,’ read a statement from the west London club.

‘Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

‘Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.’

Chilwell missed much of last season with a serious ACL injury but worked tirelessly to get back to full fitness in order to win back his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and was called up, though did not feature, in September’s Nations League matches.

He says he has been hit hard by his latest injury blow having made the World Cup a key objective to work towards during his ACL lay-off, but is now focused on recovering once again for when the season resumes on Boxing Day.

‘Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup,’ wrote the defender on Instagram following Chelsea’s statement.

‘It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results.

‘It’s very difficult to take at the moment but I believe everything happens for a reason.

‘I will do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea as soon as possible. Thank you for the messages of support.’

The likes of Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon are in contention to take Chilwell’s place in the England squad, with Luke Shaw the first-choice option.