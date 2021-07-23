SPORTS
Chelsea announce deal for Bate
Chelsea have confirmed that Lewis Bate has joined Premier League rivals, Leeds United on a permanent transfer.
The Blues disclosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.
The statement read, “Academy midfielder Lewis Bate has today completed a permanent transfer to Leeds United.
“We thank Lewis for his time at the club and wish him well in the future.”
Bate, 18, first started training at Chelsea at the age of eight.
The midfielder captained Chelsea’s Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup final last year.
Bate also featured three times for Chelsea’s development squad during their title-winning Premier League 2 campaign.
He has been named among the substitutes for Chelsea senior men’s team on three occasions, most recently for in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Barnsley in February.
SPORTS
Mbappe finally chooses next club
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has finally chosen Real Madrid as his next club.
According to Marca, Mbappe is ‘set to reject’ a new contract with PSG in order to join Real Madrid next summer.
The France international has ‘already made up his mind to move to Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with PSG expires.
The report added that the reasons behind Mbappe’s decision had to do with his desire to lift different silverware elsewhere.
Mbappe’s current deal with PSG will expire in June 2022.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.
New PSG signing, Sergio Ramos, recently urged Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future.
SPORTS
Wijnaldum welcomes Pogba to PSG
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum, has said he would ‘love’ to see Paul Pogba follow him to the French club.
Wijnaldum believes the “extraordinary” Manchester United star is “one of the best midfielders in the world”.
The Dutchman left the Premier League this summer, ending his five-year spell with Liverpool, to sign as a free agent with PSG.
Wijnaldum is one of five new players that have arrived at Parc des Princes this summer, with Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma also arriving from Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively.
The Ligue 1 giants have also added right-back Achraf Hakimi and defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira.
Reports claim PSG are close to agreeing personal terms with Pogba to make the 28-year-old their marquee signing of the summer, with the World Cup winner out of contract in just 12 months’ time at Old Trafford.
“He is incredible. I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player!
“Every team would like to have him,” Wijnaldum told RMC when asked whether he would like Pogba to join him at PSG.
SPORTS
Doctor gives condition for Christian Eriksen to play for Inter Milan again
Dr. Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian football federation’s medical committee, has given conditions for Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen, to play for Inter Milan again.
According to Braconaro, Eriksen can’t play for Inter Milan again unless he has a defibrillator removed.
Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 29-year-old has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).
The device is fitted under the patient’s skin, and it keeps track of the heart rate.
If an abnormal rhythm is detected, the ICD delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.
“Christian Eriksen can’t be given the all-clear to play in Italy,” Braconaro said on a radio show in Napoli.
“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter [Milan].”
Eriksen’s current deal with Inter Milan will end in the summer of 2024.
