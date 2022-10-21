Chelsea and Liverpool make contact with Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea and Liverpool have made contact with Frenkie de Jong as they consider signing the long-term Manchester United target from Barcelona in January.

De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, with United agreeing terms with Barca, only to be snubbed by the Dutch midfielder.

Erik ten Hag, who managed De Jong at Ajax, was keen to see the 25-year-old arrive through the doors but the player had reservations about a move to United.

As a result, De Jong decided to stay at Barcelona despite the Spanish club attempting to force him out for much of the summer transfer window.

While Barca rate De Jong highly, his transfer would have provided some much-needed funds as the La Liga giants try to improve their dire financial situation.

Chelsea wanted to hijack Manchester United’s move late in the window but were also left disappointed as De Jong got his way and remained at the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen whether De Jong regrets his decision but he has started just five games this season and is part of a Barcelona squad that look to be heading out of the Champions League before the knockout stages.

Frenkie de Jong was close to leaving Barcelona last summer (Picture: Getty)

De Jong is thought to be frustrated with his game-time under Xavi and will explore his options in January if the situation fails to improve.

He certainly won’t be short of suitors over the winter as ESPN say Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ready to lead the race to secure his signature.

It is claimed that both Chelsea and Liverpool have made contact with De Jong’s representatives and received ‘encouragement’ that a January deal could be possible.

Blues boss Graham Potter will be without World Cup winner N’Golo Kante for the next four months and is therefore keen to bolster his midfield options at the earliest opportunity.

Chelsea are also beginning to plan for life after Kante and fellow midfield star Jorginho, who is stalling over signing a contract extension.

In a potential boost for Chelsea fans, American owner Todd Boehly is said to have a healthy working relationship with HCM Sports Management, who represent De Jong.

Liverpool are expected to make a new midfielder their next big transfer signing and have been linked with England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

However, Bellingham will not be sold in January, meaning Liverpool may decide to swoop for De Jong instead.

De Jong’s long-term suitors Manchester United remain interested in bringing the Netherlands international to Old Trafford despite signing Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer.