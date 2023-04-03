Chelsea and Leicester in the spotlight on the pitch after sackings

CHELSEA and Leicester are both in action on Tuesday, just two days after sacking their managers.

But the biggest match of the evening schedule is the relegation scrap between Leeds and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

What a night! How can you fail to love the Premier League from the very bottom of your sporting heart?

Chelsea waved goodbye to the Graham Potter experience after another dismal display in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

If they have any sense they will be on the phone to former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann offering the vacant job and the promise of the millions owner Todd Boehly is seemingly happy to splash around in any given transfer window.

Nagelsmann may still be waiting for a call from Real Madrid if they decide to let Carlo Ancelotti walk, although that may depend on how the Spaniards fare in the Champions League.

The bookmakers believe Nagelsmann is nailed on to be the next Blues boss as he’s no better than 2/5 with Bet Victor for the job.

Back on the pitch, Chelsea entertain Liverpool tonight and are tentatively tipped at 31/20 with SpreadEx to beat the Reds, who are still reeling from their 4-1 bashing at Manchester City on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah cashed for us big time at the Etihad by opening the scoring at 10/1 and at any time at 3/1 and he may well be on the mark again at the Bridge at 9/4 with William Hill.

Managerless Leicester face Villa at the King Power Stadium and the visitors, improving with Unai Emery in charge, are 19/10 with BetUK to pile on the misery by plunging the Foxes deeper into relegation trouble.

They need a new boss to make an immediate impact and Potter is 5/4 favourite with Hills but Blackburn coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has impressed at Ewood Park and is interesting at 16/1 with the same firm.

Rodgers is the new 4/1 market leader with bet365 to be the next Tottenham manager, giving poor old Spurs fans something else to gnash their teeth over with the chance to employ either Nagelsmann or Mauricio Pochettino seemingly off the board.

Oh yes, that match at Elland Road. It has a draw written all over it and Betfair’s 27/10 looks attractive.