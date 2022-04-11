SPORTS
Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba to run for Football Federation president
Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba has been cleared to stand in the long-delayed elections to be the next president of Ivory Coast’s football federation (FIF).
Drogba is among the six candidates, including outgoing vice president Idriss Diallo, that have been approved by FIF’s Fifa-installed normalisation committee to stand in the polls on 23 April.
The voting was originally scheduled to be carried out in September 2020 but has been repeatedly postponed because of ongoing issues over the eligibility of certain candidates, including Drogba.
“The candidacy for the presidency of the Ivorian football federation is closed,” Mariam Dao Gabala, president of the FIF normalisation committee, announced at a news conference.
“Six candidates have been registered. They are Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, Sory Diabate and Didier Drogba,”
Drogba played more than 100 times for the Elephants, including at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, but was told in August 2020 that he was not eligible to stand in the election.
After intervention from world governing body Fifa, the 44-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League across two spells with Chelsea, retains his hopes of running the game in the West African country.
The former BBC African Footballer of the Year formally submitted his forms on Monday and reiterated his desire to change the face of the Ivorian game.
“Finally here we are,” Drogba said.
“I can’t wait for the campaign to start. Have strong faith in me to bring Ivorian football to life if elected.”
Last week Drogba told BBC Sport Africa: “I can bring the change that the federation and the clubs need. Football isn’t rising the way it should and the way we want it in Ivory Coast.”
Drogba, who is Ivory Coast’s all-time top scorer before retiring in 2018 also appeared for French sides Guingamp and Marseille, Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, Turkey’s Galatasaray, and MLS outfit Montreal Impact during his playing career.
Ivory Coast are two-time champions of Africa, having won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992 and 2015, and will host the 2023 edition of the Nations Cup.
SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski ‘agrees’ terms to join Barcelona as he ‘tells Bayern Munich he won’t sign a new contract’
Bayern Munich superstar, Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed term to join Barcelona after infoming his German club that he won’t sign a new contract.
The striker’s current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.
Polish television channel TVP Sport have reported that the 33-year-old has told the club’s CEO and veteran goalkeeper Oliver Kahn that he plans to leave the club and has agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
It’s said that ‘all the terms of the contract have been agreed’ and that Bayern Munich are already preparing for life without the Polish international.
If Lewandowski makes a move to Spain, he would become the first Polish player to ever represent Barcelona.
The Catalan giants have already made impressive progress since club legend Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager.
Spanish publication Sport last week reported that Lewandowski ‘will do everything’ to join Barcelona and that the Spanish side could offer Sergino Dest in return who is a target of the reigning Bundesliga champions.
In his eight seasons at the club he has gone on to become one of their greatest ever players and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list. In total, Lewandowski has scored a phenomenal 340 goals in 369 appearances since joining the club from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
SPORTS
EPL: Klopp’s half-time team talk during 2-2 draw with Man City revealed
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed he showed his players the first goal they scored against Manchester City during the half-time team talk on Sunday.
The Reds went in at the break 2-1 down at the Etihad.
Kevin De Bruyne had opened the scoring for the hosts, before Diogo Jota made it 1-1. Gabriel Jesus then beat the offside trap to restore City’s lead.
Klopp used Jota’s 13th-minute strike to inspire his players ahead of the second half.
Moments after the restart, Sadio Mane made it 2-2, which was eventually the final score.
When asked what he told his players before they emerged for the second half, Klopp told Sky Sports: “We showed [our] goal because it was a really good football situation which if we did more, we would have chances.
“I was convinced we could win this game. They were much more direct than us today.
“They had a more direct idea than us and we wanted to let them run when in possession.”
SPORTS
Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford:Ten players Mikel Arteta could try to sign for Arsenal this summer
Arsenal are in the market for at least three new players this summer, with both manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu determined to strengthen the first-team squad.
Several first-team players have contracts that are expiring in June, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny all expected to leave, along with other players including Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Konstantinos Mavropanos.
The positions they want to sign new players in are central midfield, two forwards as well as defensive options in the fullback areas.
Gunners owner Stan Kroenke will back Arteta with significant transfer funds in a similar scenario to last summer, where Arsenal were Europe’s biggest spenders after forking out £150million on six new players.
Generally, the transfer policy is targeted at signing players under the age of 26 who have the potential to develop under Arteta, with top-flight experience and the ability to be sold on for a significant transfer fee in the future.
Jonathan David
The Lille striker is highly admired by many figures at Arsenal including technical director Edu, who held a meeting with David’s agent.
David has just helped Canada qualify for the World Cup for just the second time in history and wants to leave the French side this summer. His preference would be a move to La Liga, but he is open to joining a Premier League team.
His pace and finishing ability have seen him be compared to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and after scoring 13 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances, a transfer certainly can’t be ruled out this summer.
Darwin Nunez
Benfica striker Nunez is rated at £60million by Benfica and has admirers across Europe, including fellow Premier League side West Ham and Newcastle.
Arsenal have already contacted the representatives of Nunez and remain keen on signing him this summer.
Alexander Isak
Despite his significant £75m release clause, Isak is considered a potential target to bolster Arsenal’s strikeforce following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Isak would be keen on a move to the Premier League and sources close to the player claim he wants to leave Sociedad this summer.
Youri Tielemans
Arsenal have already held a meeting with Tielemans’ agent, with the Belgian international set to leave Leicester upon the expiration of his contract next summer.
Arteta believes that Tielemans would bolster Arsenal’s midfielder and without costing a transfer fee, represents great value for money.
Ruben Neves
The Gunners tried to sign Neves from last summer but weren’t prepared to match Wolves’ £35million valuation of the player.
Arteta believes Neves’ passing ability makes him the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka, whose future remains uncertain despite signing a new contract last summer.
Luka Jovic
Jovic has scored just three goals in 49 appearances for Real Madrid, but Arteta believes he can get him firing goals again.
He’s not seen as a priority target but if the Serbian international is available at a fee in the region of £30million, Arsenal will consider making it happen.
Marco Asensio
Asensio has just 14 months remaining on his current contract and Arsenal are seriously interested in signing the Real Madrid playmaker.
The Gunners have a good relationship with Los Blancos after the deals involving Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, while Arteta wants to add to his midfield which could see the likes of Granit Xhaka leave this summer.
Arteta is a huge admirer of Asensio and had made enquiries to sign his compatriot in previous transfer windows.
Victor Osimhen
Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 25 matches this season but is unlikely to leave Napoli for anything less than £80million.
His unpredictable movement and ability to breeze past defenders make him a top target to bolster Arsenal’s frontline this summer.
There have been enquiries made from the Gunners to the player’s agent and he remains on the list of potential targets.
Marcus Rashford
Rashford is another homegrown option and is seen as someone who can run in behind defences to cause problems.
His time at Manchester United is coming to an end and his agent has offered the forward to a number of clubs, including Arsenal.
However, it remains unlikely that United would sell to a rival unless it’s for a considerable sum, and the Gunners are unlikely to go over their valuation of him.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal held a strong interest in Calvert-Lewin last summer, but his disappointing performances and injury-plagued campaign at Everton has seen that interest dwindle.
Arteta remains a fan of the player but a potential move no longer appears as likely as it did previously.
Calvert-Lewin is an English player making him a homegrown option, which means his transfer fee will be considerably higher than some of Arsenal’s European targets.
Latest News
- US stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
- Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks
- Robert Lewandowski ‘agrees’ terms to join Barcelona as he ‘tells Bayern Munich he won’t sign a new contract’
- Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba to run for Football Federation president
- Twitter’s top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board of directors
Trending
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
Twitter’s top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board of directors
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
Sex positions that will hit your G-spot
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Vice President Osinbajo officially declares for President
-
NEWS2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for smashing Everton fan’s phone after Manchester United’s loss
-
SPORTS20 hours ago
Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford:Ten players Mikel Arteta could try to sign for Arsenal this summer
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Osimhen set to surpass Martins Serie A record
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Actress Yewande Adekoya and Abiodun Thomas’s 8-year-marriage in deep trouble
-
SPORTS2 days ago
War: Former Ballon d’Or winner joins Ukrainian army to fight Russia