Cheese is great for sex!

This might sound cheesy to some people, but this article may leave you smiling like someone being asked to say “cheese” in front of a camera!

Now, many of us consume cheese as part of a meal or winery experience.

However way you may choose to enjoy your cheese, many people are aware of the health benefits of this dairy product.



According to recent data, cheese does not only provide calcium, sodium and fat.



Eat Something Sexy magazine has said cheese is also great for sex.

According to health experts, it contains phenylethylamine or PEA – a compound often linked to chocolate’s aphrodisiac effects.

Cheese can trigger the brain to produce 10 times as much PEA as the aphrodisiac found in chocolate.

Many experts agree that PEA is believed to be responsible for the hormonal rush during sexual intercourse.

Furthermore, according to Australian researcher and physician Dr Max Lake, there is a link between the smell of cheese and sex.

In his book Scents & Sensuality, Dr Lake commented on this link:

“The vaguely sexual odours of certain cheeses may be pleasant to both men and women”.

In addition to the PEA provided by a serving of cheese, Dr Lake surmises that part of this ancient food’s appeal is its lusty scent.

In fact, the five-carbon fatty acid that gives most cheeses their flavour is a close relative to a female pheromone.

Lastly, if you want to improve your kissing game during foreplay, cheese is the perfect food for mouth odour.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Centre, cheese helps produce saliva. This cuts down on gum disease while the calcium in cheese helps keep your teeth strong and mouth fresh.