Cheated on your partner? Here’s how you can confess

Here is a realistic approach to the things that you should remember if you decide to confess having an affair and cheating on your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife or husband.

Plan your apology if you want to save your relationship or marriage from a breakup or divorce.

1. Sensitive words

First make yourself strong, muster the courage and make sure you use sensitive words to do so. This is a very sensitive issue so you have to use the right words and try not to let it go all wrong. It can damage your relationship further if not confessed the appropriate way.

2. Timing

If he/she has an important project going on or has an exam then further adding to the stress and emotional hit would not be the right move. Look for the right time but don’t delay it too much either.

3. Speak to the friend

Loop in your partner’s trusted friend, tell him or her everything. Let her/ him know how genuinely you feel guilty and you want to apologise. Show desperation. Let her/him become a moderator and if nothing else, take advice on how you can handle the situation.

4. Say it all

Don’t retain any information. Tell your partner everything. Be honest and make a complete confession. If you select the details, it will keep biting you in the future and your partner will find out eventually and lose that little trust that was left.

5. Advice from your own best friend

Sometimes we see all gates closed and are unable to find the right way or path. This is where your own friends step in. Speak to your own best friend and ask if he/she can be the moderator or talk to your partner. Many suggest that you ask your friend to speak to your partner on your behalf but this may anger your partner further. You cheated, so you confess! The friend can be a support.

6. Do not justify

Cheating is unforgivable and has no justification whatsoever. No matter what happens, you have to take ownership of your actions. Accept that you made a huge blunder. Brave the consequences and moreover, accept them because you did wrong and you know it deep down. Make the needed sacrifices to correct your mistakes as well.