CELEBRITIES
Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi
Charlyboy, also known as the AreaFada, was at the Realm of Glory Church, Lagos, on Sunday, preaching that Christians and Nigerians by extension should build another family outside their immediate families in order to help one another in what he termed “a toxic Nigerian environment.”
While speaking during the presentation of N500,000 support for a female Keke rider, Amarachi who was invited from Imo State to be part of the ceremony, Charlyboy said there were so many Amarachis who have completed their education in Nigeria but have no means to empower themselves.
Recall that Charlyboy picked interest in the female graduate and Keke rider when he saw her interview online. He reached out to the young lady and promised to bless her.
He noted that his interest in Amarachi was borne out of his desires to set an example for other Nigerians who are willing to become their ‘brother’s keepers’ to build a stronger tie in a society so dominated by the political class.
According to him, “to end the continuous suffering as a result of bad leadership, we must in our own little way support one another and unite against the forces of oppression by our political leaders.
“In a toxic environment as ours, we need to support one another. If you noticed, despite the political affiliations of these political leaders, they are united against us and they consciously continue to play the game to suppress, oppress and impoverish us.”
“If we must stand against them, then we must be united whether you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Fulani. And like I will always say, the survival of this nation lies in the hands of its exceptional youths. And Amarachi has displayed the quality I would always love to support. We are encouraging other Nigerians to build relationship and families across various divides,” he said.
Also speaking, Pastor Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon of the Realm of Glory Church and member of the Save Nigeria group, said Charlyboy had displayed a quality Nigerians rarely see.
Pastor Sam, who also emphasised on building a family outside one’s home, said a new Nigeria would emerge only if people extend their hands of fellowship to others.
He said at a time, especially during the Lekki incident of the EndSARS protest, he got frustrated but with the new concept of extending one’s family outside his immediate family and building helpful and useful relationship, he is optimistic and happy that very soon, Charlyboy will become the “President of successful Nigerians and not frustrated Nigerians as has been the case.”
Meanwhile, Amarachi, the female Keke rider, overwhelmed by Charlyboy’s act of kindness, said that the gesture would go a long way in turning her story around.
CELEBRITIES
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
Businessman Mompha has denied having an affair with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.
Reports appeared online alleging that Bobrisky is having an affair with Mompha.
This was confirmed by Bobrisky’s former Personal Assistant, Oye.
Mompha in an interview with Freeze denied having anything other than a platonic friendship him.
He said he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life
According to him, he’s just close friends with Bobrisky and has nothing else.
He threatened to sue Oye if she fails to debunk the news insisting that he loves only women and happily married.
He said the matter is not what he will keep quiet because he was accused of being gay.
CELEBRITIES
‘Why I apologized to Mompha on dating allegation with Bobrisky’ Ivorian ex-PA Oye
Bobrisky’s former PA Oye has revealed why she apologized to Dubai based Nigerian billionaire Mompha over the dating allegation with controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popular called Bobrisky.
During an Instagram session with her fans and followers, Oye had alleged that Bobrisky and Mompha had a sexual relationship.
Amidst Mompha’s threat to sue her, Oye insisted that her claims about Bobrisky are valid, despite Mompha disputing it.
The allegations led to a clash between Mompha and Bob after refusing to go online to clear Mompha’s name.
However, during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Bobrisky denied dating Mompha stating that they are just friends.
A few hours later, Oye apologized to Mompha but insisted she only said what Bobrisky told her.
In a subsequent post, Oye said she did apologize to Mompha because she was scared but for the sake of his family, and he is old enough to be her father.
Oye added that she did not mention Momhpa’s name in her response, and she only said what she heard.
I didn’t apologized because I was scared, First I didn’t mentioned him I answered a question, And I said what I heard not my fault but I’m apologising to him cus he has a family and he’s old enough to be a father to me.
CELEBRITIES
Iyabo Ojo in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked beef with Funke Akindele
Some Nigerians have mocked Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for being in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked being in competition with her senior colleague Funke Akindele or having beef with her.
Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had tongues wagging earlier this month when they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies, ‘Ghost and the tout too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the saga’ on Netflix.
Actress Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke Akindele days after the movies were released for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin Abraham’s movie.
However, Toyin Abraham, in a recent interview, debunked having any issue with Funke Akindele stating that the mother of two is among the people she respects in the Nollywood industry.
According to Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele is her senior colleague, and she respects her so much, but many people always mistake family, friends and colleagues as she cannot be friends with everyone,
The statement generated reactions from netizens who mocked and slammed Iyabo Ojo for picking a fight with Funke Akindele on behalf of Toyin Abraham.
primp_it_up wrote: Iyabo in the mud, picking a fight that doesn’t concern you, that’s if they are even fightinh
iamfemi_g wrote: @primp_it_up I tell you, I just feel she should address her own personal beef with her and not drag Toyin into this hanahn
Relocating to Canada doesn’t guarantee success – Nathaniel Bassey
precious_omolara1 wrote: You should tell iyabo ojo, na she dey cause unnecessary fights everywhere
mhiz_kharo wrote: u dunno wat iyabo ooo is talking about is it safe to say iyabo ojo in d mud
_kayode wrote: Where we go put iyabo Ojo now
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
IPOB declares Oct 1 sit-at-home, orders operation ‘No Nigeria flag’
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 romantic ways to wake your partner up in the morning
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Other things one can use a condom for!
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a mouth-watering clash
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Anthony Joshua breaks his silence after devastating OIeksandr Usyk defeat
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s telling response to Bruno Fernandes’ injury-time penalty miss
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
‘Why I apologized to Mompha on dating allegation with Bobrisky’ Ivorian ex-PA Oye