Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi

Charlyboy, also known as the AreaFada, was at the Realm of Glory Church, Lagos, on Sunday, preaching that Christians and Nigerians by extension should build another family outside their immediate families in order to help one another in what he termed “a toxic Nigerian environment.”

While speaking during the presentation of N500,000 support for a female Keke rider, Amarachi who was invited from Imo State to be part of the ceremony, Charlyboy said there were so many Amarachis who have completed their education in Nigeria but have no means to empower themselves.

Recall that Charlyboy picked interest in the female graduate and Keke rider when he saw her interview online. He reached out to the young lady and promised to bless her.

He noted that his interest in Amarachi was borne out of his desires to set an example for other Nigerians who are willing to become their ‘brother’s keepers’ to build a stronger tie in a society so dominated by the political class.

According to him, “to end the continuous suffering as a result of bad leadership, we must in our own little way support one another and unite against the forces of oppression by our political leaders.

“In a toxic environment as ours, we need to support one another. If you noticed, despite the political affiliations of these political leaders, they are united against us and they consciously continue to play the game to suppress, oppress and impoverish us.”

“If we must stand against them, then we must be united whether you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Fulani. And like I will always say, the survival of this nation lies in the hands of its exceptional youths. And Amarachi has displayed the quality I would always love to support. We are encouraging other Nigerians to build relationship and families across various divides,” he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon of the Realm of Glory Church and member of the Save Nigeria group, said Charlyboy had displayed a quality Nigerians rarely see.

Pastor Sam, who also emphasised on building a family outside one’s home, said a new Nigeria would emerge only if people extend their hands of fellowship to others.

He said at a time, especially during the Lekki incident of the EndSARS protest, he got frustrated but with the new concept of extending one’s family outside his immediate family and building helpful and useful relationship, he is optimistic and happy that very soon, Charlyboy will become the “President of successful Nigerians and not frustrated Nigerians as has been the case.”

Meanwhile, Amarachi, the female Keke rider, overwhelmed by Charlyboy’s act of kindness, said that the gesture would go a long way in turning her story around.