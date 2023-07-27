Thursday, July 27, 2023
Charly Boy vows to walk naked if Obi wins at tribunal

Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Veteran singer and social activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy has vowed to walk naked on the street if the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, emerges victorious at the election petitions tribunal.

The Labour Party and Obi are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Tinubu was subsequently sworn-in as the President on May 29.

Charly Boy who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said he would strip himself to jubilate if the tribunal announces Obi’s victory.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo .

