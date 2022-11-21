in ENTERTAINMENT

Charly Boy to perform in London

Self-styled ‘Area Fada’, musician and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as ‘Charly Boy’, is set to perform in London .

The report about Charly Boy’s trip to the United Kingdom went viral on Monday when he shared a poster of the event online.

The event is billed to take place on November 27 at the popular Masq London Restaurant and Bar by 7pm.

An amazing array of finger foods and many other side attractions will also be on hand to serenade guests

Fans of the self-styled Area Fada are expected to grace the event.

 

